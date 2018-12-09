Newcastle United 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Doherty's last gasp winner breaks brave Magpies hearts

Matt Doherty's last gasp header earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a vital 2-1 victory against ten men Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon.

It earned Wolves their first away Premier League win since October.

The day started well for Wolves as Diogo Jota gave the visitors the lead in the 17th minute of the game.

Ayoze Perez equalised though for the hosts six minutes later but the game swung in Wolves favour when DeAndre Yedlin was sent off in the 57th minute of the game.

Just as it looked like the game would end in a draw, Doherty headed home the winner in the 94th minute to break Newcastle's resistence and win a vital three points.

Both managers made three changes to their side from their respective midweek games in the league.

The key news for the Magpies was that Matt Ritchie was brought back into the starting lineup after suspension, while Raúl Jiménez, after scoring against Chelsea midweek, had to make do with a place on the bench for the visitors.

Jota gives Wolves advantage

The hosts almost took the lead inside the first minute when a good ball was crossed into Salomón Rondón, who took a touch before seeing his volley well-saved by Rui Patricio.

That was the only real time that the hosts threatened to score in the first 20 minutes of the game though as the visitors started to dominate possession in the game.

That possession led to them scoring the opening goal of the game when a good cross into the box from Helder Costa found Jota, unmarked at the back post, and the attacker made no mistake by volley the ball into the back of the net to give the visitors the lead.

Therefore, it was down to the hosts to respond to going a goal down and they did just three minutes after going behind.

Magpies find the perfect response

Rondon was at the thick of things as his brilliant free-kick came back off the bar with Patricio helpless but that wasn't to be end of things for the visitors in that attack.

That was due to Rondon picking up the ball after Wolves thought they got the ball away to safety and the big striker produced a great cross into the box which Perez headed home into the back of the net.

That goal gave the hosts the confidence in the game as they went in search of a second goal before half-time but the Wolves defence stood strong in the face of adversity to get to the break on level terms.

Slow start to second half ended with Yedlin's red card

It took the second half a while to get going as both sides were struggling to keep the ball for a sustained period.

Then, out of nothing, the game changed in an instant when Yedlin gave the ball away to Jota, who was running in on goal and in trying to atone for his error, Yedlin fouled Jota and referee Mike Dean showed the right back a straight red card for what he felt was a goalscoring opportunity.

That really put the hosts on the back foot for the remainder of the game but it took the visitors a while to pile on the pressure in search of a winner.

The visitors did step it up in the last 20 minutes and they were unlucky to not take the lead when a brilliant counter-attack ended with Jimenez hitting the crossbar with Martin Dúbravka beaten.

Another counter-attack from the visitors resulted in another chance as the ball was played to Doherty by Jota with the defender forcing Dúbravka into a great diving save to keep his side on level terms.

Doherty breaks Magpies hearts

The Magpies defended really well despite being down to ten men and just as it looked like they were going to get out of the game with a point, they conceded in the fourth minute of injury time.

The goal was created by a great run and shot from Jota which forced Dúbravka into a very good save but Doherty was there to head home the rebound to seal the three points for the visitors in a hard-fought game.

Three takeaways from the game

VAR can't come quick for Premier League officials

Once again referee decisions are the main talking point from a game which shouldn't be happening every single week. VAR will come into effect next season if it was there today then Willy Boly could maybe have been sent off for his challenge on Perez, plus the referee would have had a look at the red card he gave to Yedlin as it wasn't a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Rondon staying fit is key for Newcastle

Rondon showed yet again that he has a lot to offer Newcastle going forward as he ran his socks off all day and didn't deserve to be on the losing side. He gives the team a major outlet which allows the Magpies to play much better.

Wolves need to keep the same attitude

Wolves won the game but it wasn't the same kind of performance that they produced against Chelsea in midweek. The players only seem to play at 100% when they are playing against the bigger teams and if they don't up their game more against the other teams, they won't finish as high up in the table that they want to.