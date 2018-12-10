Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream Score Commentary in Champions League 2018
Follow live text commentary of Barcelona vs Spurs in the Champions League.
Spurs squad
For the away side Mousa Dembele, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Victor Wanymana have all not travelled.
Messi and Suarez to be involved?
Valverde has hinted that the two dangermen may not play, saying: "I don't know if we'll have Lionel Messi out there for two games in three days. But Luis Suarez is definitely not going to play."
Positive news for Spurs
The Barcelona manager, Valverde has said: "There are sure to be rotations tomorrow, we just had a big game on Saturday. Every game is an opportunity to show what you're capable of doing."
Walker-Peters ready
Pochetinho believes if the youngster is required to play against Barcelona he will be ready as he told the Evening Standard: “The squad is the most important. Today Kyle Walker-Peters had the responsibility to play. If they [Trippier and Aurier] are not ready Kyle is going to play."
Mission impossible?
The last team to go to the Camp Nou in a Champions League game and get three points was Bayern Munich in 2013. Since then the Catalonian's have won 26 games and drawn two games.
Barca injuries
The Catalonian giants are without influential centre-back Samuel Umtiti as well as Sergio Roberto, Arthur and Rafinha.
This means it is very likely that 21-year-old Kyle Walker-Peters is likely to start for Spurs which would be a big test for the youngster who has only made 11 first team appearances in his career.
Pochettino's injury dilemma
The Argentine has a difficult decision to make at right-back with Kieran Trippier ruled out for tomorrow's game and Serge Aurier went off injured against Southampton on Saturday.
A helping hand
For Tottenham to qualify they need to beat Barcelona and hope that PSV do them a favour by beating or at least holding Inter Milan to a draw.
Both sides come into this game off the back of wins in their respected leagues with Spurs winning 3-1 at home to Southampton, whereas Barcelona won 4-0 away to rivals Espanyol with Lionel Messi scoring two free-kicks.
Barcelona have already qualified and secured top space in group B which makes it likely that changes will be made to help them get their league form back on track.
Changes inbound
Spurs will be hoping Ernesto Valverde rings the changes for tomorrow nights game to give them a better chance of leaving with all three points
win or bust
Spurs head to the Camp Nou knowing that anything less than a win will see them eliminated from the Champions League and enter into the Europa League
Welcome
I'm Aaron Hindhaugh and welcome to Vavel UK's live score commentary for Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur in group B of the Champions League