Rafa Benitez scoops Manager of the Month award after perfect November

Rafa Benitez claimed the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November after beating off competition from some great managers.

The Spaniard turned his side's form around completely winning three games from three against Bournemouth and Watford at home and then against Burnley away which was on Monday night football.

All three games showed exactly what Newcastle United is about at the minute, not great quality but fighting and giving 100% no matter the situation.

Well deserved after pundits questioned him

Benitez will cherish this award as many pundits doubted him when Newcastle hadn't won a game heading into November.

However, the Spaniard never seemed flustered and his calm approach has served the Magpies well as they now have a cushion between themselves and the bottom three.

Benitez was adamant that this award was not for himself however, he claims the award is for the whole of the coaching staff and everyone behind the scenes.

This sums up the man he is and why the Geordies seem to adore him so much.

An award to show his class and quality

Benitez was nominated alongside some of the league's elite managers such as Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochetinho and Marco Silva.

It shows just how good of a job the Spaniard did to win three games in a row despite having not won a single game prior to those results.

Benitez spoke to NUFC.com after receiving the award: “It’s always good to win trophies.

“Obviously I would like to win more manager of the months, as it would mean that we are in a better position in the table.

It’s always positive, it’s always good, and it’s good also for the staff and everybody who is helping you."

Benitez targetting more awards

The Spaniard has been a winner his entire managerial career winning trophies pretty much wherever he has gone so it has been difficult for him to be fighting relegation season after season.

He continued to talk after picking up his award by complimenting everyone else and that it wasn't his award, but one earned and deserved by everyone at the club.

"Everybody has to be congratulated for this kind of thing.

"Always, in any club, it’s not just the manager – it’s a lot of people behind the scenes who are doing a great job.”

Newcastle fans will be hoping the Manager of the Month curse does not fall on Benitez like it did the last two winners in Nuno Espirito Santo and Eddie Howe.

Both saw their teams struggle for results and performances in the following month and with Newcastle facing Huddersfield and Fulham in their next two fixtures they cannot afford slip-ups.