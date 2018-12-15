Manchester City vs Everton Preview: Toffees looking to get back on track against irresistible City

Everton travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday lunchtime to face Manchester City, looking to upset the title-chasing Citizens.

The Blues have failed to win in their last four games since the disastrous last-minute defeat in the Merseyside Derby. Since then, both Newcastle United and Watford have been able to take a point off Marco Silva’s side at Goodison Park.

Finding a win gets no easier against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens. As expected, the Citizens have been in fine form this campaign and Guardiola’s side now sit second behind Liverpool as a result of their defeat away to Chelsea - their first league defeat of the season.

They are, however, yet to taste defeat at home this season.

The Etihad used to be a terrific hunting ground for Everton but since their last win under David Moyes in 2010, they have failed to win in their last 8 attempts. They have, however, picked up two draws from their last three trips to City.

Last season's meetings

The Blues were able to take a point off the Citizens during their early season trip to the Etihad. Wayne Rooney gave Ronald Koeman’s side a first-half 1-0 lead and they held on until late in the game. Raheem Sterling then volleyed home just before second-half stoppage time to save the Citizens’ blushes.

In the reverse meeting, Guardiola’s side ran away as comfortable 3-1 winners at Goodison Park.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Sterling put City within touching of the title. Yannick Bolasie struck back for the Blues in the second-half but the damage had well and truly been inflicted.

Team News and Predicted XI’s

Everton have one fresh injury concern with Idrissa Gana Gueye. The Senegalese midfielder struggled on Monday night after Watford before Silva revealed he had picked up a knock and that was the reason why he had to be substituted.

He will face a late fitness test before his availability is decided on.

For the Citizens, Sergio Aguero could return to the squad after four games on the sidelines with a groin injury. He could also be joined by key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as the Belgian also returns from injury.

Danilo, Fernandinho and former Everton defender John Stones will all face late fitness tests for Guardiola’s side.

David Silva, however, will miss the game with a hamstring problem.

City: Ederson, Walker, Delph, Laporte, Otamendi, Gundogan, Foden, Bernardo, Sterling, Sane, Aguero.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Digne, Keane, Mina, Zouma, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Walcott, Richarlison.

