Hughton confirms Bernardo injury blow ahead of Brighton's visit of Liverpool

Brighton boss, Chris Hughton confirmed left-back Bernardo will be missing for the Seagulls on Saturday.

The Brazilian full-back went off injured towards the end of the 2-2 draw with West Ham just over a week ago and Hughton had the following to say on Bernardo’s injury: “It is a hamstring strain that he has, it’s a minor one which is the good news, so it’s going to be about how he responds”

Brighton will be looking to pick up a massive scalp

Albion have picked some big scalps at home over the last couple of seasons, having beaten the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal and Hughton admits it would be one of the biggest scalps if Brighton could get something against the leaders, Liverpool: “Yes it is because you are looking at the best teams in the league and at the moment Liverpool are the best team in the league, their league position says that.

"I thought we did really well up at Anfield last season, but we can also remember the game here against Liverpool last season, where they were outstanding on the break and we found it difficult to cope with them.

"So yes, anything that we could get would show a great challenge for us, but it will also show where we have come over this period of time.”

Hughton on Brighton’s transfer activity in and out of the club

The Brighton manager also reiterated that it is unlikely that the club will do any business in January: “Well my opinion is no, but I can never say categorically that will be the case because you never know what happens in this month.

“But my opinion is that I don’t see us bringing in anyone this month, possibly a couple going out on loan but certainly at this moment I don’t see anybody coming in.”

One player who could be out going out on loan is the Under 23’s striker Aaron Connolly, who has scored 17 goals in all competitions and Hughton says despite the striker picking up a knock whilst playing for the under 23’s, he may still go out on loan: “No at the moment he went off with what they or he might have thought was a hamstring problem.

But I think he is in good shape, he was being assessed the next day and he was a lot better, whether it was a fatigue aspect or sometimes it’s a twinge which frightens the individual as they have not had it before, but it’s nothing serious.

“Yes there has been interest in him and what we will do over this period of time, is assess what will happen with him, whether we will decide to keep him here or whether he will take up one of the numerous inquiries that we have had for him.”