Petr Cech announces his retirement from football

Petr Cech has announced that he will retire from football at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old has had a formidable career in football, and a historic 15 year stay in the Premier League – winning everything possible in English football.

On a statement on Twitter, Cech said: “This is my 20th season as a professional player, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of the season.”

Premier League legend

The goalkeeper’s 20-year-career will go down as one of the most successful for a goalkeeper in English history, currently holding the record for the most clean sheets in the Premier League with 202 so far.

Whilst Cech has so far secured 50 clean sheets for Arsenal, the majority of his success came from his prime when serving Chelsea.

The former Czech international has four Premier League titles to his name, the Europa League, a memorable Champions League medal as well as three league cups and five FA Cups – one being claimed at Arsenal.

Following his move to Arsenal in 2015, Cech added a new sense of experience to the goalkeeping department.

The club responded to Cech’s statement by saying:

“For your consummate professionalism, for being the perfect role model, for the 50 clean sheets, for your honesty, your integrity and for your inspiring work with the Arsenal Foundation, we want to say thank you.”

The goalkeeper has 443 Premier League appearances under his belt, and has acted as a benchmark for other ‘keepers in the league throughout his outstanding career.

From his heroics in the Champions League final in 2012, to his almost life-changing injury in 2006 and his bravery to continue his career, his will to inspire others and exert true professionalism at all times, Cech will always be remembered as one of the Premier League’s greatest goalkeepers of all time.