Rafa Benitez has mixed emotions after FA Cup win

The FA Cup replay took place four days before Newcastle United's crunch match against relegation rivals Cardiff City

Despite many of his first-team players picking up injuries and becoming doubts for the match, tomorrow Rafa Benitez was happy to see his side win again.

Benitez saw his side win only once in their last nine games before overcoming Blackburn Rovers by scoring more than two goals in a game for the first time this season.

A vital win but at a great cost

Newcastle were desperate for a win to improve the mood around the club heading into their most important game of the season.

Benitez knows his players are short of confidence at the moment but two wins in a week would change the mood drastically.

The Spaniard recognised the effort his players put into the game at Ewood Park, especially the youngsters making the step up into the first team.

Benitez's worst nightmare came true on Tuesday however, with the game going to extra-time as well as key players picking up injuries.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles pulled his hamstring after replacing Ciaran Clark, who also picked up an injury as well as Isaac Hayden and Fabian Schär picking up worrying knocks.

Fringe players becoming crucial players

Players like Hayden and Christian Atsu have quickly become first team regulars in the last few weeks because of injuries and the poor form of other players.

Hayden handed in a transfer request last July and confirmed he still wanted to leave the club at the beginning of January.

However, he was protected from the beginning against Blackburn so he was fit enough to face Cardiff, such is Benitez's midfield problem at the moment.

Mixed emotions

Benitez was happy to see his side show fight in Lancashire on Tuesday night as he spoke to The Chronicle.

“The character they showed, the young players scoring goals, Joselu scoring too, that has to be good for us.

“The confidence has to help us to score goals.

“The players who were not playing needed this.

“To react the way we reacted to conceding two, we have to be pleased because they showed they care and the work effort is there."

Injuries not helping Benitez

However, the Spaniard was clearly disappointed at the number of injuries his players picked up: “At the same time you have some problems and you lose some players, we will see how they are in a couple of days."

“Clark I don’t think will be very serious, he took a kick on his knee, had inflammation.

“Jamaal we will have to wait because it is a hamstring.

“Hayden was fine, he just had a kick in the back."