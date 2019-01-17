Tottenham reach an agreement with Guangzhou R&F for Mousa Dembele 

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the departure of Mousa Dembele to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F.

The Belgian midfielder has made the switch to China in a deal which is believed to be worth in the region of £10M.

A six-year spell for the Lilywhites saw Dembele become one of Tottenham's most important players as they pushed for the title in the 2015/16 season.

A fan favourite

Dembele has become a fan and player favourite, for a man to be built with such immense presence he was able to glide elegantly past the opposition.

Over his Spurs career, the 31-year-old made 249 appearances in which he scored just 10 goals.

Goals were not his strength, despite scoring on his debut against Norwich the Belgian continued to adjust his position as he began to drop deeper.

The Belgian became one of the league's best midfielders over the past few years, signed by André Villas-Boas but utilised by the current Spurs manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino realised Dembele's strength was converting defence into attack through his power and ability to drive through the opposition's midfield.

Injury-riddled

The departure of Dembele is not as a result of his footballing ability but his build-up of injuries over the past few seasons.

Since the 2015/16 season, Dembele has missed a total of 208 days through injury.

In recent years, the Antwerp-born midfielder has suffered heavily through injuries to his ankle.

Having only just returned to first-team training from 71-days of absence Dembele travelled to China earlier this week to finalise the deal.

He initially left with the intention of signing for Beijing Guoan but complications meant interest from Guangzhou sealed the deal.

Leaving on good terms

Before his departure, Dembele spoke to SPURS TV where he spoke about the feeling of being apart of a family in north London:

"Yeah exactly. Now it feels like my family, part of my family, so it's funny to see this," he said.

Dembele arrived at the Club alongside fellow Belgian, Jan Vertognhen in 2012.

"Yeah very special. The club always treated me fairly. I've always had a good experience here. I go away with an unbelievable feeling and with a certain love for the club.

"You always this, because you have a long period at a club, you have a lot of love for the club, but sometimes you separate in a bad way and I don't feel that way.

"Even the reaction I've had from supporters, everyone is very positive with me. They've wished me a lot of luck and happiness. The Club is part of my family now 100%," Dembele added.