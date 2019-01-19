As it happened: Winks steals the points for Spurs in the final seconds of the game
Follow text commentary of Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur live score in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 16:00pm GMT.
"Yes of course.
"We are going to give the possibility to be involved, and be consistent in the next few weeks, young players coming through the academy and of course it's going to be a good opportunity for them to be involved and train with the first team and maybe have the possibility to play, depending on the situation and circumstances," the Argentine said.
"I’ll tell you at the end of the match if there is something good for us.
"There is no Son or Kane but there are other players and champions and they can change systems and do what Pochettino wants and it will be a tough match," he said.
Heung min-Son begins his period of international duty as South Korea compete in the Asia Cup.
Lucas Moura will be sidelined once again following his injury picked up against Tranmere Rovers.
Victor Wanyama remains unavailable.
However, Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane snatched the points for Spurs with two late goals.