As it happened: Winks steals the points for Spurs in the final seconds of the game
(Photo: Getty Images/Clive Rose)

Follow text commentary of Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur live score in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 16:00pm GMT. 

broganclasper
Brogan Clasper
Thank you and goodnight
Well, that is all we have time for today. A dramatic win for the Lilywhites secures them a four-point gap between themselves and Chelsea who remain in fourth spot. As for Fulham, the pressure continues to mount as they remain seven points from safety.  I have been Brogan Clasper, until next time...
FT: Spurs get their reward late on in the game after dominating the majority of the match. Harry Winks secures the points for the Lilywhites as the away side needed someone to step up in the absence of Harry Winks. 
More on the goal: N'Koudou whips in a superb cross and Harry Winks gets on to the end of it and heads it beyond Rico from close range. 2-1
GOAL HARRY WINKS!!!!
90' A minimum of three added minutes will be played. 1-1
90' Llorente goes down in the box after a heavy touch but his appeal for a spot-kick is denied by the official. 1-1
89' Not long left, can either side find a winner in the dying stages of this game? 1-1
85' Dele appears to have pulled his hamstring and is replaced by N'Koudou - further injuries for Spurs. 1-1
82' WHAT A MISS! It really has not been Llorente's day, he misses yet another headed opportunity from close range. 1-1
78' Eric Dier has come on to replace Erik Lamela. Danny Rose has been booked for simulation - a debatable decision. 1-1
76' Tempers are beginning to heat up here at Craven Cottage as the tackles begin to fly in. 1-1
73' Sanchez and Mitrovic both have their names taken by the referee as their feud continues to heat up in a small brawl. 1-1
69' Mitrovic goes down again under a coming together with Sanchez but nothing is given. 1-1
64' The game has become a bit flat. Spurs are maintaining their pressure but Fulham are managing to create the odd chance on the counter-attack. 1-1
OFF THE BAR! Danny Rose drives at the Fulham defence but his shot is deflected onto the cross bar. 1-1
55' Spurs are back on the front-foot now. Rico spills a cross from Danny Rose but Eriksen's rebound is deflected away. 1-1
53' Penalty appeal from the home side but the claims are denied by the referee after Mitrovic felt Lloris brought him down inside the box. 1-1
More on the goal: A stunning pass from Eriksen is met by an on-running Dele who cannons his header from close range beyond a helpless Rico. 1-1
GOAL SPURS
GOAL DELE! SPURS ARE LEVEL!
49' A lovely weighted pass from Eriksen is received by Dele but his touch is too heavy to put himself through on goal. 1-0
Back underway
46' We are back underway as Spurs kick-off the second-half. 1-0
HT: A very, very underwhelming half of football from Spurs have failed to trouble the hosts. An ironic own goal from Fernando Llorente has given the Cottagers the advantage inside the opening 45 minutes. 1-0
45' A minimum of one minute added time. 1-0
45' Fulham are all over Tottenham now, Babel is denied by a superb tackle from Jan Vertonghen to deny him what would have been a certain goal. 1-0
Goal disallowed for Fulham! Babel's cross is fired at Lloris who parries the volley to Mitrovic but the Serbian's header is ruled out for offside. 1-0
38' There is no sign of a Tottenham goal coming here. Despite their pressure, the Lilywhites have so far struggled to get a clear sight on goal after the Llorente header. 1-0
31' Corner for Spurs, the Fulham defence is proving air-tight. 1-0
27' Spurs still pushing but with no real conviction. It is proving quite easy for Fulham. 1-0
23' CLOSE! Llorente gets his head on a superb cross from Jan Vertonghen but it is straight at the Fulham goalkeeper who saves with relative ease. 1-0 
22' Spurs were almost in on goal there but Lamela decides not to use his weak foot and in turn over hits the squared pass to Llorente who was free in the box. 1-0
More on the goal: Corner comes in from Fulham and Llorente is unable to act fast enough to adjust his body and turns the ball into his own net. 1-0
GOAL FULHAM
GOAL FULHAM! LLORENTE OWN GOAL!
13' This has been a good couple of minutes for the Cottagers who have threatened the Spurs goal. 0-0
12' Babel runs behind the Spurs defence but is unable to score from inside the box due to a superb stop from Lloris. 0-0
9' Fulham are struggling to mark their authority on this game. Spurs looking comfortable but are yet to force Rico into action in the Fulham goal. 0-0
5' The free-kick comes to nothing but Spurs continue to threaten the Fulham backline. 0-0 
4' Good start from Spurs who are enjoying the possession. danny Rose wins them a free-kick in a dangerous position. 0-0
Kick off!
1' We are underway at Craven Cottage. 0-0
Five minute alert
Just five minutes until kick-off and the players are waiting in the tunnel. 
Fernando Llorente leads the Tottenham attack with Harry Kane missing out due to an ankle ligament injury. 
Ryan Babel gets his Fulham debut after signing for the Londoners earlier this week. 
Spurs lineup
Spurs: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Lamela, Llorente.
Fulham lineup
Fulham: Rico, Odoi, Le Marchand, Ream, Christie, Chambers, Seri, Bryan, Schurrle, Babel, Mitrovic.
Team news is in!
The team news is in from Craven Cottage. 
Live commentary will continue around an hour before kick-off as we bring you the team news from the Cottage. 
Pochettino quotes
Mauricio Pochettino also spoke to the press from Hotspur Way on the possibility of including some youth players:

"Yes of course.

"We are going to give the possibility to be involved, and be consistent in the next few weeks, young players coming through the academy and of course it's going to be a good opportunity for them to be involved and train with the first team and maybe have the possibility to play, depending on the situation and circumstances," the Argentine said.

Ranieri quotes
Ahead of the clash against Spurs, Claudio Ranieri spoke to the media:

"I’ll tell you at the end of the match if there is something good for us.

"There is no Son or Kane but there are other players and champions and they can change systems and do what Pochettino wants and it will be a tough match," he said. 

Moussa Sissoko is also out after suffering from a pulled muscle in last Sunday's clash at Wembley.

Heung min-Son begins his period of international duty as South Korea compete in the Asia Cup

Lucas Moura will be sidelined once again following his injury picked up against Tranmere Rovers

Victor Wanyama remains unavailable.

Spurs team news
Well, where do we start? Tottenham will be without their main man Harry Kane until March after the 25-year-old suffered an ankle ligament injury in the dying seconds of the defeat to United. 
However, the Cottagers will remain without Alfie Mawson with the defender struggling from a long term injury. 
Fulham team news
Fulham acquired the services of former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel earlier this week. The Dutchman could make his return to Premier League football this weekend after an eight-year stint away from the league.  
Previous meeting
The two sides last met back in August 2018, Lucas Moura opened the scoring with a sublime left-footed effort from the edge of the box but Aleksandar Mitrovic equalised in the early stages of the second half.

However, Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane snatched the points for Spurs with two late goals.  

However, the Cottagers have woes of their own as they remain rooted in the bottom three. Five points from safety, Claudio Ranieri's appointment has failed so far to provide the Londoners the change in results the fans had hoped. 
Fulham host a Spurs side on the back of a defeat against Manchester United last weekend. Spurs suffered the defeat despite a second-half demolition of the away side and were left frustrated by an in-form David de Gea
