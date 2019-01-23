Newcastle United open talks with Atletico Madrid for Gelson Martins, according to reports

The Magpies had originally been credited with an interest in Gelson Martins in the Spanish outlet AS.

However, now The Chronicle and Sky Sports have confirmed Newcastle United have enquired about taking the winger on loan for the rest of the season.

This would be the breakthrough Rafa Benitez had been waiting for as he continues to plead with the board for new signings.

Progress being made

Benitez has been frustrated with the lack of activity in the transfer window as he knows it is clear his squad needs an injection of new players.

Martins seems like the perfect winger that Benitez wants to inject some pace and skill into his side to help them avoid relegation.

It was reported in The Chronicle that the Magpies are willing to pay a £4 million loan fee as well as the majority of the winger's wages.

Newcastle are hopeful of getting the Portuguese winger in their squad before the game against Manchester City on Tuesday.

A crucial deal

It was reported in The Telegraph earlier this week that Benitez was close to breaking point in terms of his relationship with the board.

The Spaniard feels he has been let down in the previous four transfer windows by not being granted his primary targets, despite giving them to Lee Charnley months in advance.

The winger would be a much-needed boost for the squad as they severely lack a creative spark out-wide with Kenedy not performing to the levels he did last season.

Hopeful of a quick deal

Martins has struggled for form and thus not been able to hold down a starting place for Atletico Madrid since his move from Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

The winger has only managed 12 appearances scoring just the one goal in the cup.

However, Benitez was interested in Martins from his time at Lisbon where he scored eight goals during his final season for the club.

This is more than all the midfielders for Newcastle have managed this season put together.

Newcastle are hopeful of getting the deal done by the weekend which would include an option to buy Martins in the summer.