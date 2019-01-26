Newcastle United vs Watford team news

Newcastle United welcome Watford to St James' Park in this FA Cup fourth-round tie.

With an hour to go until we get underway, the Magpies have released their team news.

Rafa Benitez has picked a stronger team than in their third-round game against Blackburn Rovers but has still made seven changes from the weekend.

Newcastle lineup: Woodman; Manquillo, Clark, Lascelles (C), Fernandez, Ritchie; Hayden, Longstaff, Kenedy, Murphy; Joselu.

Wingers with a chance to impress

Jacob Murphy and Kenedy return to the starting XI with both players needing to impress Benitez to get a regular starting place.

Joselu gets a chance upfront on his own hopeful of adding another goal to his tally in the competition so far.

The Spaniard will be relying on good service from Murphy and Kenedy to give him the chances to score.

The Magpies do have options to come off the bench with Salomon Rondon able to offer something different to Joselu if the Venezualian is required.

Benitez sticks with five defenders

Florian Lejeune and Fabian Schär are rested after top performances against Cardiff City at the weekend.

They are replaced by Ciaran Clark and Federico Fernandez who are in need of regular first-team minutes and fitness.

The return of Fernandez will bring a more organised defence for Newcastle as well as a presence in the oppositions box.

Two Academy players included

Freddie Woodman continues his run of playing in the FA Cup this season as well as Sean Longstaff who starts again in midfield hoping to provide a creative spark going forwards.

The local lad has received praise for his performances this season in the first-team with many fans likening him to a young Michael Carrick.

Benitez will be wanting Longstaff to drive the team forward and provide Kenedy and Murphy with opportunities to run at the Watford full-backs.