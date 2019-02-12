Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream Score Commentary in Champions League 2018/19
Photo Credit:(Gettyimages/TF-Images)

Spurs welcome Dortmund to Wembley in the round of 16.

aaron-hindhaugh
Aaron Hindhaugh
That was the last act of the first half and Spurs have their captain to thank for being level at the break 
Spurs switched off and left Dortmund with a two on one from a short corner that Sancho delivered perfectly to the back post, but Lloris pulled off a great save to keep Spurs level
43' CHANCE

A great save from Lloris denies Zagadou from close range after the defender got above Foyth to head towards goal

40'

Heading into the final five minutes of the first-half and it has been an even game with both sides having periods of dominance with no big chances created for either side

34'

Delany tried his luck from distance but Lloris parries his save luckily no Dortmund players were closing in on the rebound

33'

Aurier backheels the ball down the line for Foyth who picks out Eriksen on the edge of the box but the Dane scoops his effort way over the bar

30'

Spurs are struggling to get Eriksen and Son on the ball to try and create a chance for the Lilly Whites

25' 

The game has quietened down after a frantic start with Dortmund allowing Spurs to have the ball with their defenders and keeping a solid shape not allowing Son or Eriksen space in between the lines

19'

Spurs clear Dortmund's free-kick but Winks loses the ball on the edge of the box which allows Witsel to get a shot away but Lloris saves well down low

14' CHANCE

Foyth gets caught on the ball in his own box but Alderweireld covers well and forces Pulisic wide and shoot from an acute angle which Lloris saves well

13'

Spurs are pressing really quickly and effectively in midfield so far causing Dortmund's midfield problems

It was a great effort from Lucas as he cut across the ball and was very close to putting Spurs in the lead
6' CHANCE

First chance of the game fell to Lucas Moura after a beautiful first touch allows him to volley from inside the box but it goes agonisingly wide


Kick-off 

We are underway at Wembley in what should be a great game

The players are out and ready for kick-off after observing a minute's silence for Emiliano Sala and Gordon Banks
Correction, Schmelzer is on the bench and Toprak is starting for Dortmund
Dortmund's lineup: Burki; Hakimi, Zagadou, Diallo, Schmelzer; Witsel, Delaney, Dahoud; Sancho, Götze, Pulisic
Tottenham's lineup: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Foyth, Vertonghen; Winks, Sissoko; Eriksen, Son, Lucas
Team news is in for both sides with just more than an hour to go until kick-off
More injury news for Dortmund with four key players ruled out as Reus, Alcacer, Weigl and Piszczek are all missing
The South Korean international has scored three goals in his last three games filling the void left by Kane since his ankle injury
Spurs should be confident heading into this clash despite missing star-striker Harry Kane with Son Heung-Min being in great form since returning from the Asian Cup
Whereas Dortmund have failed to win in their previous three games in all competitions, and with Reus injured it may be the perfect time for Spurs to play them
The Lilly Whites have won their last four games in the Premier League putting them only five points behind Manchester City in the Premier League
Spurs will be hopeful of taking a positive result over to Germany in a few weeks time despite having two key players missing
The English winger could be joined alongside Christian Pulisic who will become a Chelsea player in the summer
One of the most exciting prospects in Europe will be heading back to London as Jadon Sancho looks to continue his great form this season
However, Dortmund will be without their captain and top goal scorer Marco Reus which is a massive plus for Spurs
The Lilly Whites will still be without Alli and Kane when the current Bundesliga champions come to Wembley
Spurs progressed into the round of 16 after claiming six points in their final two games against Inter Milan and Barcelona 
Welcome to Vavel's live coverage of Tottenham's first leg Champions League game against Dortmund, I am Aaron Hindhaugh and hope you enjoy my coverage 
