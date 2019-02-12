Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream Score Commentary in Champions League 2018/19
Spurs welcome Dortmund to Wembley in the round of 16.
A great save from Lloris denies Zagadou from close range after the defender got above Foyth to head towards goal
Heading into the final five minutes of the first-half and it has been an even game with both sides having periods of dominance with no big chances created for either side
Delany tried his luck from distance but Lloris parries his save luckily no Dortmund players were closing in on the rebound
Aurier backheels the ball down the line for Foyth who picks out Eriksen on the edge of the box but the Dane scoops his effort way over the bar
Spurs are struggling to get Eriksen and Son on the ball to try and create a chance for the Lilly Whites
The game has quietened down after a frantic start with Dortmund allowing Spurs to have the ball with their defenders and keeping a solid shape not allowing Son or Eriksen space in between the lines
Spurs clear Dortmund's free-kick but Winks loses the ball on the edge of the box which allows Witsel to get a shot away but Lloris saves well down low
Foyth gets caught on the ball in his own box but Alderweireld covers well and forces Pulisic wide and shoot from an acute angle which Lloris saves well
Spurs are pressing really quickly and effectively in midfield so far causing Dortmund's midfield problems
First chance of the game fell to Lucas Moura after a beautiful first touch allows him to volley from inside the box but it goes agonisingly wide
We are underway at Wembley in what should be a great game