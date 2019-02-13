BATE Borisov vs Arsenal Live Stream Score Commentary in Europa League 2018/19
Follow text commentary of BATE Borisov vs Arsenal live score in the Europa League. Kick off is set for 5:55 pm GMT.
Emery quotes
Arsenal manager, Unai Emery also had his say:
"With respect, first. We can speak about two different situations from them," he said.
"One is last year they played here and Arsenal won 4-2. The second is thinking this year when they played in the groups, for example against Chelsea they lost one 1-0 but they had chances to score and to draw in this match."
Hleb quotes
Ahead of the tie, former-Gunner Hleb spoke about facing his old side:
"Arsenal are at the peak of readiness - for them this is a huge plus," Hleb said.
"It will be hard for us. But we will try to squeeze the maximum out of the physical form that we have gained."
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka have both returned from injury but Sokratis Papastathopoulos is still sidelined.
As for the travelling Londoners, although Mesut Özil has returned from an illness he has not travelled to Belarus for the clash.
However, the biggest news coming out of the home camp is the possibility of Aleksandr Hleb being in contention to play against his former side.
Team news
For the home side, Bojan Dubajic, Nemanja Milic and Dmitri Bessmertny could all feature for the first time after joining the Belarusian side in January.
With some huge teams dropping out of the Champions League into the second string European competition this draw is the perfect opportunity for Arsenal to progress fairly comfortable.
As for the Gunners, Unai Emery's side topped Group E with an almost perfect record in tac. The Londoners went unbeaten and only one draw against Sporting CP denied them six wins out of six.
BATE progressed to the final 32 after finishing second in Group L - which was topped by Londoners, Chelsea. The Belarusian side were beaten at home by the Blues in the group stages after former-Gunner Olivier Giroud's goal proved the difference.
Arsenal get their Europa League campaign back underway with an away trip to Belarus. BATE top the Belarusian Premier League with a healthy nine-point advantage on their nearest rivals.
Hello and welcome!
Hellow and Welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of BATE Borisov vs Arsenal in the first leg of the round of 32 tie in the Europa League. I am Brogan Clasper and I will be taking you through all the action.