As it happened: Valiant effort from Robins not enough to take down Wolves
Live text commentary of Bristol City vs Wolves in the FA Cup Fifth Round. Kick off is set for 1:00pm GMT.
Not All Doom and Gloom
Despite being knocked out of the FA Cup, Bristol have a lot to look forward to. Getting to the fifth round in itself is can be taken as a positive. Although, Lee Johnson can now look ot focus on building on his league form that has picked up so much momentum in the last couple of months. They are 13 games unbeaten in the league, but face tough opposition in Norwich at Carrow Road next weekend.
Quarter Finals
A deserved win for Wolves puts them in the hat for the quarter final of the FA Cup for the first time in an incredible 16 years. This really is beginning to look like a season to remember for Wanderers fans.
FULL TIME! 0-1!
90+7' Martin Atkinson's whistle blows and it signals a professional job from Wolves. Bristol threw everything they had at Wolves in the second half but it wasn't enough.
90+6' It is carnage in the box. It fell eventually to Fielding but Wolves look to have escaped.
CORNER
90+5' This could be the last chance. Fielding is up. Can they salvage this cup tie?
90+4' Fielding is taking this free kick to allow the entirity of Bristol City to surge forward.
SUBSTITUTION
90+2' Raul Jimenez has been kept quiet and is moving about as fast as he has all day to let Adama Traore on. I wouldn't be surprised if this ends up being six minutes added on after that.
ADDED TIME
90+1' There will be FIVE minutes of added time. Could that be enough for Lee Johnson to force extra time?
90' Bristol are at risk of breaking their 15 game unbeaten run here. They only have minutes left to save it.
89' Wolves need to be clever in possession now and use their game management skills. However, judging by the last 40 minutes, that could be easier said than done.
CHANCE!
87' A very smart save in the top right hand corner from Ruddy manages to prevent Taylor from putting the scores level.
YELLOW CARD
87' Atkinson is really starting to feel generous now. Handing his cards out left right and centre. His newest recipient is Willy Boly.
86' Despite seeing him warming up on the touchline, there is still no sign of Adama Traore on the field. No doubt his pace could give Wolves that extra outlet going forward.
YELLOW CARD
83' A reckless challenge from Moutinho on O'Dowda has earned him a yellow card - even though the midfielder attempted to escape the booking by claiming he was injured in the process.
CHANCE!
82' Gibbs-White is slipped through on to his weaker foot but just doesn't have the ability to slide it past the oncoming keeper. He did manage to win a corner though.
SUBSTITUTION
80' The creator of the goal Matt Doherty has now gone off, potentially through injury. Portuguese starlet Ruben Neves has come on to hopefully provide some quality in possession.
79' The travelling side are really under the cosh now, Marlon Pack is the latest to have an effort on goal. Unfortunately for Lee Johnson's men it was straight at the experienced John Ruddy.
CHANCE!
78' A little bit of pin ball in the Wolves area from a corner could have ended up in the back of the net but was just about cleared away.
76' The resulting free kick is struck wonderfully by Joao Moutinho, but Fielding manages to tip it over - hitting his own hand on the cross bar in the process.
YELLOW CARD!
75' Kalas brings down Raul Jimenez - arguably as last man but Martin Atkinson deems it only to be a yellow card.
74' It's really beginning to show that the Wanderers are struggling to wander out of their own half. They are looking like they are being pegged back at the moment.
SUBSTITUTION
70' Goalscorer Ivan Cavaleiro will now make way for young midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. Holding on Nuno?
CHANCE!
68' It could have been level then if it wasn't for some very quick reactions from John Ruddy in goal. He managed to get down to prevent a stabbed effort at goal crossing the line.
SUBSTITUTION
66' Bristol make their third and final change with 25 minutes to go. Jamie Paterson replaces Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer.
63' A flash of Wolves' typical quick passing play has now won them their chance for Moutinho to work his magic around the penalty area.
60' If Wolves don't pick up some steam now, I wouldn't be surprised if this game was back level before long.
59' Another opportunity is created by O'Dowda, and another dangerous free kick on the edge of the box.
56' Bristol are beginning to show a bit of fight as Diedhiou wins a free kick around 35 yards from goal. Palmer takes on the challenge but his effort goes wide of the near post.
CHANCE!
53' O'Dowda is really starting to cause Wolves some problems down the right hand side. He was in acres of space and managed to pick out DaSilva who was arriving on the edge of the box but the full back didn't have the composure to guide his shot on target.
YELLOW CARD!
52' The first yellow card of the game goes to Bailey Wright.
49' Bristol have come out of the blocks in the hope of giving their fans something to shout about. Neither side have exactly made this an enjoyable tie so far.
SECOND HALF
46' As the second half begins, it becomes clear that one of the Bristol coaching staff has received the staff equivalent of a yellow card.
SUBSTITUTIONS
46' Matty Taylor replaces Niclas Eliasson and Marlon Pack is on for Joe Morrell.
HALF TIME
45+1' Ivan Cavaleiro scores the half's only goal and Nuno's men look the favourites to advance to the next round. Wolves lead 1-0.
42' Wolves are looking increasingly comfortable, and as if they are going to just solidify themselves until half time.
41' It looked as if Bristol were patiently building a good move on Wolves' goal. However when Bailey Wright put it up for Diedhiou up top. He brought it down on his chest and handed it straight back to Jonny.
CHANCE!
39' Kasey Palmer has had the best chance of Bristol's half there. He met a whipped ball in but his header went just over the cross bar.
CHANCE!
33' Dendoncker is the next in line to have a crack at goal. His run beyond the Bristol defence results in his effort on the half volley firing towards the near post. Fielding comfortably pushes the ball out for a corner.
CHANCE!
30' Some more superb Wolves build up play leads to a top class combination from Jimenez and Doherty. The right back's attempt clatters the far left post, and ricochets away to safety. It could have been 2-0 there.
30' The sold out Wolves section are out singing the rest of Ashton Gate now.
GOAL FOR WOLVES!
28' There we go! You ask, you get. A beautiful ball to Doherty is brilliantly brought down by the full back. He forces his way past his man to get into the box and pull the ball back to the unmarked Ivan Cavaleiro. The Portuguese winger comfortably slots it past the helpless Fielding between the sticks.
26' We are still waiting for one of these sides to show their true quality.
25' A chance for Wolves to break on City was spurned, and it has given Bristol the chance to attack the visitors once again.
24' Jimenez is harshly deemed to have handled the ball when through on the Bristol goal. His pop shot from distance narrowly avoiding the top corner, but it wouldn't have mattered anyway as the referee had already blown his whistle.
CORNER!
23' The hosts are starting to press up the pitch and force the ball into the box. Their latest attack caused the Wolves defenders to panic slightly, and the ball ended up going out for a corner.
18' The game hasn't really got going. Neither side are playing with too much intensity just yet. However, if I were to pick a side who were on top, it would have to be the visitors.
15' Jonny wins a dangerous free kick out on the left hand side. It's so close to the corner flag, it may as well be treat like on.
10' Already in the opening portion of this game, Wolves aren't allowing Bristol to break out of their own half.
CORNER!
7' Both of Wolves' full backs are pressing Bristol's defence, allowing Moutinho to spread the ball out wide. Doherty manages to get to it at the by line and win the first corner of the game.
4' The Bristolians in the stands are really embracing this moment of hosting a Premier League club in the fifth round of the cup. As usual the travelling fans are also in fine voice.
3' In the opening couple of minutes, it appears the hosts are trying to settle in to the game and give everyone a touch of the ball.
KICK OFF
1' We're underway at Ashton Gate following a well deserved minutes applause for the great Gordon Banks - who passed away earlier this week.
Wolves Line Up
Starting XI: Ruddy, Doherty, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Dendoncker, Saiss, Moutinho, Cavaleiro, Jimenez.
Subs: Norris, Neves, Costa, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Traore, Ennis.
Bristol City Line Up
Starting XI: Fielding, DaSilva, Webster, Wright, Brownhill, Diedhiou, O'Dowda, Eliasson, Kalas, Morrell, Palmer.
Subs: O'Leary, Baker, Taylor, Watkins, Kelly, Paterson, Pack.
Ones to Watch
Wolves will have young Niclas Eliasson on their radar this afternoon. The Swedish midfielder has now scored two goals in his last three appearances for the Robins, along with the winner against Bolton Wanderers in the previous round.
For once this emphasis may not be on striker Raul Jimenez for this fifth round draw. Instead, the hosts may have to be worrying about keeping right back Matt Doherty off the score sheet. He has already netted three times in this year's FA Cup, and will no doubt be begging Nuno to put him up top if things are still level going into the back end of this game.
High Scoring Affair
Despite Bristol's recent defensive capabilities, that could all go out the window when facing Wolves. The last five times these two have met, both teams have failed to keep a clean sheet, and there has never been under three goals in those five meetings. Alongside that, Wolves have got the better of this home side in seven of their previous ten match ups - dating all the way back to December 2012 when Wolves beat them 4-1 away from home in the Championship.
Bristol Tight at the Back
Not only are City coming into this tie on the back of nine straight wins, their defensive record has been worthy of those wins as well. In them nine wins, six of those have been done so with a clean sheet. It looks like Lee Johnson's side could have the bottle to counter anything Nuno Espirito Santo's men throw at them.
Wolves Looking to Go All The Way?
Sitting in the high heights of seventh in the Premier League, the Wanderers may be hopeful of a European place finish at the end of the season. Although, to many, this can be seen as a perfect opportunity to put their all into the FA Cup. They are two games from Wembley, and three games from picking up their first piece of major silverware since lifting the League Cup in 1980.
City in Fine Form
The Robins fans will be optimistic going into this fifth round tie as their side have now gone on a 15 game unbeaten run in all competitions. Their last loss came at Elland Road all the way back in November. This incredible run is made even more impressive by the fact that they have won their last nine games on the bounce.
The Journey to the Fifth Round
The home side have already shown what it takes to beat a Premier League side at Ashton Gate in the FA Cup. In the third round they edged past top division strugglers Huddersfield Town 1-0. Wolves will be a whole new challenge however, holding their own in the top half of the table and with a win under their belt against Liverpool, they may prove to be Bristol City's match.
Welcome
Hello, I'm Will Laing and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of today's 1:00pm kick-off between Bristol City and Wolverhampton Wanderers. With just a few hours to go until we get under way, I will be revealing everything there is to know about this lunch time match-up.