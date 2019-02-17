Ivan Cavaleiro of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-2 during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Shrewsbury Town at Molineux on February 5, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images) As it happened: Valiant effort from Robins not enough to take down Wolves