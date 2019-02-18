Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Live Stream Score in Champions League 2019 (0-0)
Matchday live text commentary blog from Anfield as Liverpool face FC Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Oliver Miller reports.
Liverpool created the better chances in a frantic first half, they were wasteful and rather clumsy in front of goal having got into promising positions especially from counters. They will have wanted to take a goal to Germany and although the front three were slightly wayward the work and pressing by Wijnaldum, Henderson and Keita was a positive.
Bayern will have also wanted a goal, the crucial away goal but they did not create enough to get it. For much of the game, the visitors were pushed back into their own area. In the end they were happy to not concede, it was a professional job by them albeit not one full of quality.
There is a sense that the hosts are lacking a touch of calmness in the area though. Nevertheless this is the energetic Liverpool that we have not seen too often this season.
Bayern will aim for the away goal, as they probably did from the off, and will fancy themselves to get it. Whatever happens this cannot finish 0-0!
The officials are from Italy and are headed by the experienced Gianluca Rocchi.
Liverpool will however be buoyed by Bayern's attack-minded set up, they will equally fancy going up against a rather ageing central midfield and defence. Liverpool have consciously played with more control and caution this season in the league, here however, there are many reasons to ditch that and deploy their thunderous attacking bolts as this is knockout football and in half an hour Liverpool are capable of winning this tie.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Mignolet, Milner, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi.
Bayern XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba, Thiago, Martinez, James, Gnabry, Lewandowski, Coman.
Subs: Ulreich, Ribery, Rafinha, Mai, Davies, Renato Sanches, Shabani.
"Franck Ribery will join up with us today. We'll have to wait and see with Jerome Boateng - if the doctors say he's not an infection risk, then he could yet be an option."
"The atmosphere will no doubt play a role. However, my players are no strangers to big games like this. We need to be focused from the off."
"I believe we drew the toughest opponent possible. Liverpool are a top side, but so are we. They will also have respect for us. The aim is of course to progress. 100% percent will not be enough tomorrow. If Liverpool give 140%, then we need 150%. It will be a real battle. I cannot imagine that this match will finish goalless."
"When the players walk into the stadium tomorrow, they will know exactly what is at stake. These moments are why they became footballers."
"The week in Marbella was important to prepare for this game and the next few months. The games are thick and fast and we need everyone right on it. We feel we are ready for the challenge and we’ll see where we are at the end of the season. The idea was to be away together as a group. Training was intense so everybody is in good shape going into the game tomorrow."
"It's a very tough test. Everyone knows how good they are as a team. They're only two points off Dortmund in the domestic league and have been consistent finalists and semi-finalists. They are a world-class team but we know if we play the way we can we can cause them problems."
"For us as players it doesn't really matter what people expect or think. They've got world-class players so we know how difficult it will be but having said that we feel confident in the group that we can go and hurt them. It's up to us to show that tomorrow night."
"Whether it's better having the rhythm or a little break, I don't know. We couldn't change that ... The answer will maybe be given tomorrow night."
"That people think we could beat Bayern – that's a big thing, but in the end we have to prove that. The story so far is a nice one, but not finished yet."
"After being six years the dominator of the league it was clear this year would be different. To become the champion you need to have the desire of a newcomer combined with the quality of a real contender. Maybe at the start of the season they didn't have that but now they are chasing the situation. From my point of view that makes them even more dangerous."
"We have to create an atmosphere on the pitch tomorrow and make it easier for the people. It will be outstanding tomorrow night. It's something to enjoy. There's a lot of power involved in the atmosphere. Our crowd is really able to push us from 100% to 140%."
Midfielders Xherdan Shaqiri and Georginio Wijnaldum have both returned to training following injury and flu respectively and will also be assessed. But Roberto Firmino is more of a doubt having also come down with the flu and was unable to train on Monday with the rest of the squad.
Bayern's Jerome Boateng could play despite not making their initial squad. The German centre-back had been ruled out with "stomach flu" but Kovac said "he could yet be an option" if "doctors say he's not an infection risk".
Kingsley Coman is expected to be fit and available despite suffering a slight knock in Bayern's last game, a 3-2 win away at Augsburg, although do not be surprised if Kovac starts him on the bench. Thomas Muller is out through suspension.
Liverpool and Bayern's only previous encounter in the European Cup/Champions League came in the 1980-81 semis. Liverpool progressed on away goals (1-1 on aggregate) - they would go on to beat Real Madrid in the final (1-0).
Bayern haven't scored a single goal against Liverpool at Anfield (3 games) but the Bavarians are unbeaten in Europe this season.
Liverpool are involved in a right old ding-dong of a tussle to try and achieve their first league title in 29 years and, rightly, supporters are focused on the possible end of many years of waiting. However the Champions League should not be neglected by Klopp and his men, yes they reached the final last year and all the memories associated with that, but few of the 16 teams left are substantially better than Liverpool.
Bayern on the other hand are not sitting atop their league and there is a growing requirement for the club to prioritise Europe, this season especially with Dortmund leading the way domestically. Six consecutive league titles only highlights the need for Bayern to reach the latter stages of this season's Champions League. They are favourites here but could have received a much, much easier draw.
