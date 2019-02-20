Arsenal vs BATE Borisov Live Stream Score in Europa League 2019
Arsenal host BATE Borisov in the second-leg of the Europa League round of 32 as the Gunners look to overturn a one goal deficit.
Emery said: “Mostly, the key is his hand and he is working very well this week and I ask him in our conversations to be consistent, to be available for us training, when you can train with quality and consistency, it can help us with the best performance after in the games. Now, this week is good for all the players, because we are in a big, important moment for the season and I look at him doing the training like we want. I know he wants, but we need to be consistent and available in training and the matches without the injuries and without being sick. Like that, we can find and see the best Mesut with us.”
Many Arsenal fans will be expecting of a return to the squad for Ozil who has missed out on several occasions this season, often to the detriment of the team as Arsenal have lost seven of the 14 matches that the German has not played this season.
Despite Lacazette being suspended for the second leg there is some good team news for Arsenal as Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil are both back in contention to play after missing the first leg and Sokratis Papastathopoulos has returned to full training.
Unai Emery will be hoping that his side can conjure a more inspiring performance than last weeks as he lost his first game in European competition with the Gunners having remained unbeaten throughout the group stages.
The two sides are no strangers having also met in last year’s Europa League campaign, with Arsenal claiming victory on both occasions, first beating Borisov 4-2 away from home before thumping them 6-0 at the Emirates.
Arsenal were lacklustre in defeat in the first-leg last Thursday which leaves them with a 1-0 aggregate score line to try and overcome at the Emirates Stadium. Stanislav Dragun’s header on the stroke of half-time was enough to give the Belarus outfit an edge going into the second leg at the Emirates.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL’s live commentary text as Arsenal face BATE Borisov in the second leg of the first Europa League knockout rounds. I’m Andy Preston and I’ll be giving you minute-by-minute live updates as the Gunners look to salvage their European campaign after a dreadful first-leg in Belarus.