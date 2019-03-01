Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Live Stream Score Commentary in the Premier League 2018/19
Follow text commentary of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live score in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 12:30 pm GMT.
Live commentary will continue one hour before kick off as we bring you the team news.
Emery quotes
Unai Emery also spoke to the media ahead of the NLD:
"Matches like tomorrow, the players know it’s important because we have a chance for three points to move in the table and it’s special for the supporters," said Emery.
"We are speaking about the opportunity [on Saturday]. We were 10 points behind two weeks ago and tomorrow that could be one point and we are going to play together. It is a big opportunity for us to play with confidence in our moment."
Pochettino quotes
Ahead of the clash, Pochettino spoke of the magnitude of the game:
"We know very well what it means to play against Arsenal. We know that we’re going to be very motivated and we’ll have a team in front that is very motivated too."
"Of course to motivate for this type of game is an easy job. We don’t need to motivate them," he said.
As for the Gunners, Laurent Koscielny and Stephan Lichtsteiner have both returned to full training following their respected injuries.
Jan Vertonghen and Harry Winks are set to undergo late fitness tests as the pair both are said to be suffering with hip injuries.
Team news
Spurs will remain without Dele Alli who is continuing his rehabilitation following the hamstring injury picked up against Fulham.
Eric Dier will also miss out after struggling with tonsillitis.
The game has certainly provided some classic meetings over the years but this time around there are huge stakes on the line. Spurs' recent slip up has allowed the Gunners to make up some ground - a win for Unai Emery's men would see them move within a point of the Lilywhites.
However, later on in the month, the two sides met against in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in which Spurs progressed after a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Heung-min Son and Dele Alli.
The rivals have already met twice this season. In early December Arsenal recovered from a 2-1 deficit at half time to ride out as 4-2 victors in the pairs Premier League match up.
Tottenham's defeat at Stamford Bridge was a tough one for Mauricio Pochettino to take due to the nature of the defeat. A gutless display from the Lilywhites and the first game under Pochettino in which Spurs were unable to lodge a shot on target.
Whereas, the Gunners have been sailing in recent weeks and secured a huge 5-1 victory over A.F.C. Bournemouth on Wednesday night.
The two sides come into the game with contrasting form. Spurs have struggled over the past two games with defeats against Burnley and Chelsea.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of the north London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal from Wembley Stadium.