Brighton 1-0 Huddersfield: Andone's header earns Brighton first win of 2019

Brighton secured their first win in 2019, with a vital win over Huddersfield Town 1-0, at The Amex.

The only goal of the game came ten minutes from time when substitute Florin Andone, who scored the winner at John Smith's Stadium earlier in the season, scored with his head again to win the game.

Heading into the game Brighton and Huddersfield Town were separated by four places and 13 points.

Albion made three changes from the sides that was narrowly defeated by Leicester with Bernardo, Yves Bissouma and Alireza Jahanbakhsh coming for Gaetan Bong, the injured Pascal Gross and Solly March.

Huddersfield made only one change from the sides that beat Wolves with Juninho Bacuna coming in for Demeaco Duhaney.

Story of the game

The Terriers had the first chance of the game in the 10th minute, when Steve Mounie got in behind the Shane Duffy, but his effort from a tight angle was comfortably saved by Matthew Ryan.

Brighton then went close in the 12th minute when Anthony Knockaert skilled his way past Erik Durm and whipped in a ball went curled just past the post.

The Seagulls another great chance in the 27th minute, when Glenn Murray won a corner off Bacuna and from the corner Knockaert found captain, Lewis Dunk who was unmarked, however he narrowly missed the ball with his head.

Alex Pritchard then tested Ryan, when his effort from 25 yards was spilled by the Brighton keeper, who then punched the ball clear of danger.

Albion then went inches from taking the lead as Davy Propper broke and played the ball to Jahanbakhsh, who cut inside and hit an effort which dipped and came back off the bar.

Right on the stroke of half time, Brighton had another chance as Knockaert's corner was swung into Duffy who headed the ball over the bar.

The last action of the first half, saw Bacuna take aim from 25 yards, but his effort was well held by Ryan.

Brighton had another chance to take the lead when Bissouma played in Murray but his striker was well blocked by Christopher Schindler.

Jahanbakhsh had another chance, when he got into the box and curled an effort which is well stopped by Jonas Lossl.

Philip Billing then had a rare effort for Huddersfield, but his effort was straight at Ryan at his near post.

Duffy once again passed up a good chance from a corner, with his diving header going wide of the left post.

Substitute Andone then got his first sight of goal when Propper played the ball into him and Andone span his man before unleashing an effort which was well stopped by Lossl.

Duffy was then denied by some good defending when he got on the end of Knockaert's corner to be denied by only a Huddersfield player on the line.

Brighton took a deserved lead in the 80th minute, when Knockaert cross was met by Andone who headed the ball into the top right corner.

Huddersfield nearly made an instant reply, when Mounie's header was well saved by Ryan.

Takeaways from the game

There will be plenty to takeaway from the game for Brighton.

They had some good chances and were either denied a lot by not the best finishing or in Jahanbakhsh case the post.

This was up until Andone put them ahead with ten minutes left with a powerful header into the top right corner.

Huddersfield will also have plenty to takeaway, as they themselves created some good chances throughout the game.

However, they were dealt a big blow with Johnathan Hogg having to go off 40 minutes in with a issue with his stomach, whether it was illness or a strain or tweak he picked up it will certainly be a big blow for them.

Man of the match

There were a few contenders for man of the match, but it has to go to Jahanbakhsh.

The Iranian international was a real bright spark for The Seagulls. He had two of the best chances of the game striking the post in the first half with a curling effort from outside the box.

In the second half he then was denied by a Lossl with a curling effort inside the box.

He was then replaced by Jose Izquierdo in the 77th minute.