Arsenal vs Rennes Live Stream Score Commentary in Europa League 2019
Follow the live text commentary of Arsenal vs Rennes in the Europa League. Kick-off is set for 20:00 GMT.
Both Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira return from suspension.
Rennes have no fresh injury concerns.
"We are here with the ambition to score at least one goal. If we just want to defend we are going to be in a lot of trouble.
"We are going to go and try and play and show our strength on the pitch and create some problems for Arsenal, who will obviously be much stronger than they were in the first leg.
"It is up to us to put ourselves in the best positions to go and score a goal."
"For us, it's one positive issue because we want to play big matches, tough matches against the best teams. Tomorrow is one such match.
"We need to be together and create a big atmosphere in the Emirates with our supporters to help us to do the best performance possible in 90 minutes. We need to play with high emotion with our supporters but taking clever decisions on the pitch."
Emery was also full of praise for his side's opponents, Rennes, but is adamant that he and his players can turn the tie around.
"They are a good team in a good moment and they have quality with different players. They have spirit and have fresh players playing offensively.
"In the first 90 minutes they beat us and tomorrow we want to show it can be different. But we have a big respect for them."
Since the Europa League was founded in 2009, just one team has overturned a 3-1 deficit from the first leg - that was Fulham against Juventus in the same year.
Arsenal will take encouragement from the fact that they overcame a similar obstacle in the last round. A substandard 1-0 defeat at the hands of BATE Borisov was followed up by an effortless 3-0 victory for the Gunners in the reverse leg at the Emirates.
Despite getting off to the perfect start with Iwobi's 3rd-minute opener, Sokratis saw red shortly before half-time and the visitors were pegged back by Bourigeaud's equaliser.
Emery's ten men struggled in the second-half as a Monreal own-goal put Rennes ahead, and the misery was compiled on the Gunners further when Sarr added a late third.