Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Champions League Live Score Commentary
All the latest updates for Liverpool's titanic second-leg last-16 Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena.
68 per cent of teams to have drawn 0-0 away from home in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie have ended up progressing to the next round (21 out of 31).
Bayern Munich have won only one of their eight matches in European competition against Liverpool (D5 L2), that came in the Cup Winners' Cup back in November 1971 with two goals from Gerd Muller and one from Uli Hoeness in a 3-1 win in Munich.
Liverpool and Bayern Munich's only previous encounter in the European Cup/Champions League before this season came in the 1980/81 semis. Liverpool progressed on away goals (1-1 on aggregate) - they would go on to beat Real Madrid in the final (1-0).
Bayern Munich have only failed to score once in their last 26 Champions League home games, that was against Sevilla in last season's quarter-finals (0-0).
Liverpool have lost their last four away games in the Champions League (3 goals for, 9 against) - they have never lost five in a row in European competition.
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 23 goals in his last 22 Champions League games at the Allianz Arena, including nine in 10 knockout games.
Bayern snatched several of Klopp's Borussia Dortmund players during his time in Germany, and also broke Dortmund hearts in the 2013 Champions League final, even if Klopp managed to top Bayern to win back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2010/11 and 2011/12.
Prior to the first leg this season, their last contest came 18 years ago, when Liverpool became the first English club to win five trophies in a calendar year with a 3-2 victory in the Uefa Super Cup in Monaco.
John Arne Riise, Emile Heskey and Michael Owen all scored for Gerard Houllier's Uefa Cup holders at the Stade Louis II, while goals from Bayern duo Hasan Salihamidzic and Carsten Jancker were not enough to force extra-time.
They also came to blows in the 1981 European Cup semi-finals and in the 1971-72 European Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals.
Kingsley Coman is also a fitness doubt, meaning Franck Ribery is likely to start in attack.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was able to train after being withdrawn in the latter stages of last weekend’s 4-2 win over Burnley at Anfield.
James Milner also returned from the hamstring complaint that kept him out of the victory against the Clarets, though he and Dejan Lovren will be monitored in the build-up to tomorrow’s game with both not expected to start from the off.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was also absent from today’s session having felt a muscle issue during a truncated comeback from his serious knee injury for the U23s against Derby County on Friday.
The Englishman hobbled off in the 41st minute and has not featured for the first-team since that ligament injury he sustained in last season's Champions League semi-final first-leg against Roma.
The first leg finished goalless on Merseyside, leaving both sides with it all to play for at the Allianz Arena.
Liverpool reached last season's final, but Niko Kovac's Bayern side are in dominant form as they lead the Bundesliga once again despite a stuttering start to the season and are on course for their seventh successive league triumph.
Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Reds have ceded control of the Premier League title race to Manchester City falling behind by a point, but four goals vs Burnley at the weekend will fill them with confidence ahead of a tough test in Munich.