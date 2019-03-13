Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Champions League Live Score Commentary
All the latest updates for Liverpool's titanic second-leg last-16 Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena.

Joshua Kerr
Opta stats
It wouldn't be a Joshua Kerr live blog if there weren't some tasty stats to get your teeth into, so, I've decided to give the fans what they want.

 

  • 68 per cent of teams to have drawn 0-0 away from home in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie have ended up progressing to the next round (21 out of 31).

    Bayern Munich have won only one of their eight matches in European competition against Liverpool (D5 L2), that came in the Cup Winners' Cup back in November 1971 with two goals from Gerd Muller and one from Uli Hoeness in a 3-1 win in Munich.

    Liverpool and Bayern Munich's only previous encounter in the European Cup/Champions League before this season came in the 1980/81 semis. Liverpool progressed on away goals (1-1 on aggregate) - they would go on to beat Real Madrid in the final (1-0).

  • Bayern Munich have only failed to score once in their last 26 Champions League home games, that was against Sevilla in last season's quarter-finals (0-0).

    Liverpool have lost their last four away games in the Champions League (3 goals for, 9 against) - they have never lost five in a row in European competition.

    Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 23 goals in his last 22 Champions League games at the Allianz Arena, including nine in 10 knockout games.

Rampant Bayern
The early rendition of Niko Kovac's Bayern reign painted a rather grim picture. The Croatian manager saw himself 10 points adrift of former leaders Dortmund only back in December. However, since the Anfield leg, Bayern have won three in a row, scoring 12 goals in the process, to move back to the top of the Bundesliga, and are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the eighth consecutive season, last failing at the round of 16 stage in 2010/11 against Inter Milan.
Dismal away record
However, Liverpool's record away from home in Europe is nothing shy of embarrassing, having lost all three of their group stage away games, including to Red Star Belgrade. In fact, Liverpool's only goal in their three away Champions League games this season was a James Milner penalty against Paris Saint-Germain. The Reds have lost their last five European matches away from Anfield and their last away knockout win was also on English soil when they beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.
The latest instalment between the two European heavyweights is a tough one, with Liverpool having been held to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Anfield, but by shutting out Bayern, they know an away goal means Bayern would then have to score twice to progress to the last eight.
Klopp determined to get the better of former foe
Liverpool's charismatic head-coach Klopp returns to his native Germany to take on his former foe as the Reds travel to Bayern Munich for the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Bayern snatched several of Klopp's Borussia Dortmund players during his time in Germany, and also broke Dortmund hearts in the 2013 Champions League final, even if Klopp managed to top Bayern to win back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2010/11 and 2011/12.

Head-to-head record
The two five-time winners of the competition have met on only six previous occasions and boast a win each, with four draws.

Prior to the first leg this season, their last contest came 18 years ago, when Liverpool became the first English club to win five trophies in a calendar year with a 3-2 victory in the Uefa Super Cup in Monaco.

John Arne Riise, Emile Heskey and Michael Owen all scored for Gerard Houllier's Uefa Cup holders at the Stade Louis II, while goals from Bayern duo Hasan Salihamidzic and Carsten Jancker were not enough to force extra-time.

They also came to blows in the 1981 European Cup semi-finals and in the 1971-72 European Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals.

Bayern Munich expected XI
Bayern XI: Neuer, Rafinha, Sule, Hummels, Alaba, Martinez, Thiago, James Rodriguez, Gnabry, Ribery, Lewandowski
Bayern Munich Team News
The hosts will be without suspended duo Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich, while Arjen Robben (calf) and Corentin Tolisso (knee) are out injured.

Kingsley Coman is also a fitness doubt, meaning Franck Ribery is likely to start in attack.

Liverpool expected XI
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino
However, it's not all doom and gloom for Klopp's players on the injury front. There was some positive news on the injury front for the German manager ahead of a finely poised second leg in Munich.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was able to train after being withdrawn in the latter stages of last weekend’s 4-2 win over Burnley at Anfield.

James Milner also returned from the hamstring complaint that kept him out of the victory against the Clarets, though he and Dejan Lovren will be monitored in the build-up to tomorrow’s game with both not expected to start from the off.

 

Liverpool Team News
Liverpool were dealt a massive blow following the news that the Reds will be without Naby Keita. The Guinean did not participate in Tuesday morning’s training session at Melwood and has remained on Merseyside due to an injury that the club have described as ‘minor’.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was also absent from today’s session having felt a muscle issue during a truncated comeback from his serious knee injury for the U23s against Derby County on Friday.

The Englishman hobbled off in the 41st minute and has not featured for the first-team since that ligament injury he sustained in last season's Champions League semi-final first-leg against Roma.

Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of Liverpool's second-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich with the clash at Anfield ending in a 0-0 stalemate.

 

The first leg finished goalless on Merseyside, leaving both sides with it all to play for at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool reached last season's final, but Niko Kovac's Bayern side are in dominant form as they lead the Bundesliga once again despite a stuttering start to the season and are on course for their seventh successive league triumph.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Reds have ceded control of the Premier League title race to Manchester City falling behind by a point, but four goals vs Burnley at the weekend will fill them with confidence ahead of a tough test in Munich.

