Brighton 1-1 Newcastle: Gross rescues point for Seagulls

Brighton and Hove Albion pulled a point further clear of Cardiff City after a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Paul Dummett was not closed down and he put a ball into Salomon Rondon, who then nodded the ball down to Ayoze Perez, allowing the forward to blast his effort into the top corner.

The home side finally broke their goal drought in the 75th minute, when Bruno cross was headed across the box by Glenn Murray and Pascal Gross nodded the ball into the net.

Albion made four changes from the side that narrowly lost to Tottenham, with Bruno, Beram Kayal, Jose Izquierdo and Murray coming in for Martin Montoya, Yves Bissouma, Solly March and Jurgen Locadia.

Anthony Knockaert was back on the bench after serving his three-match ban, but there was no place for Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Martin Montoya in the squad.

Newcastle made three changes with Federico Fernandez, Jonjo Shelvey and Christian Atsu coming in for Jamel Lascelles, Miguel Almiron and Ki Sung-Yueng.

Embed from Getty Images

Story of the game

The visitors took the lead in the 17th minute, after Dummett was not closed down and he put a ball into Rondon, who then nodded the ball down to Perez and he blasted his effort into the top corner.

Dummett was booked for a foul on Andone, after the Albion player got past him on the counter. Goalscorer Perez was then replaced in the 32nd minute by Kenedy after picking up a knock to the side early in the game.

On the stroke of half time, Matt Ritchie then went into the book for a foul on Andone.

Brighton made a change at half-time with Solly March replacing Andone. Albion went close to a goal of their own in the 47th minute when Gross' free-kick was flicked just wide by the head of Murray.

The Seagulls were then forced into a second substitution early in the second half, when Kayal appeared to pull his hamstring and he was replaced by Bissouma.

Murray then had another chance in the 53rd minute, when he got on the end of March's inswinging cross, but unfortunately, he couldn't steer it towards goal.

Shane Duffy had a glorious chance two-thirds of the way into the game, when he got on the end of Gross' corner at the back post, but put his header over the bar.

Brighton went close again in the 63rd minute, after March's cross was flicked on by Gross, but Martin Dubravka dived across to deny Murray a tap in.

Knockaert was then introduced in the 65th minute replacing Izquierdo. Newcastle's second change of the game saw Shelvey replaced by Ki.

The home side finally broke their goal drought in the 75th minute, when Bruno cross was headed across the box by Murray and Gross nodded his effort past Dubravka.

With ten minutes to go, Atsu was replaced by Yoshinori Muto. In the 90th minute, Murray headed over from Knockaert's cross despite having the goal at his mercy - and having the chance to secure the points for the Seagulls.

Embed from Getty Images

Takeaways from the game

Seagulls need to work

One big takeaway for the home side, will be to quite simply close down. There were a few occasions, where Shelvey was not closed down and he is one of the best passers on Newcastle's team.

A lack of closing down was massively highlighted in the opening goal of the game, as Dummett was allowed time to jog down the left with the ball, before being allowed to whip in a ball without any pressure, which shouldn't be happening.

One positive moment to take away for Brighton was the end of their goal drought after six games without one in all competitions prior to the game.

Embed from Getty Images

Magpies find flair

The Magpies will be able to takeaway another impressive performance on the road. It was a well-worked goal between Dummett, Rondon and Perez to give them the lead.

The visitors were threatening throughout and could of had more if it wasn't for some last-ditch challenges and clearances from Brighton.

Man of the match

It has to go Bruno. The 38-year-old was thoroughly impressive throughout with his defending and was very solid throughout.

Also going forward he was very good and put in some good crosses including the one for Brighton's equaliser.

Bruno is a player that always amazes you with how well he does for his age, when most players would be struggling to play in the top flight he is proving a rare exception.