Murray: We got our just rewards

Brighton striker and top goalscorer, Glenn Murray felt they got their just rewards after their 1-1 draw to Newcastle.

Albion had gone behind after a early striker by Azoye Perez. Murray was then involved in the goal to head it across to Pascal Gross to equalise.

Murray gave his verdict on the game: “Yeah going behind in the game, it felt as though in the circumstances that a lot of teams and groups may have given in and concede more and go under.

“I felt as though at half-time we had a word with ourselves and we came out fighting and we got our just rewards.”

Seagulls goalless run is over

After going six games without scoring in all competitions, Brighton ended their goalless run, but Murray was not too concerned about the goalless run: “The goalless run did not really bother me too much. It was more that we hadn’t created many chances that was the worry. It was not like we were creating chances and wasting them.

“It was that we weren’t creating chances. I felt that today as a group we created more opportunities so that was a big bonus.”

Players didn't know the result

Albion played after their relegation rivals, Cardiff who lost in their 3pm kick-off away to Fulham.

However, Murray shed light on whether the players knew the Cardiff result before they kicked off: “We didn’t find out; we just sort of left it and let it be as it was because it still didn’t change our job in we needed to get as many points as possible.

“But obviously it didn’t take the pressure off us and the point we got today turned out to be big and hopefully we can add to it next week.”

Murray on Arsenal

Brighton's talismans had the following to say on Brighton's opponents next week, Arsenal: “It’s tough up until the end of the season. You have got both teams at either ends of the table, fighting on different fronts we both have something to play for, so it won’t be an end of season kickabout.”

Before Arsenal take on Albion next Sunday they have the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Valencia and Murray feels this might give Brighton a slight advantage: “Yeah I mean possibly. They are getting to the latter stages of the competition and they have done really well and it’s just an extra game for their legs.

"They have probably got a bigger squad than us, but this is what clubs like Arsenal do. They have got big squads and are used to fighting on all fronts, so it’s nothing new for them.”