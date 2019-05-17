Newcastle United 2018/19 Season Review: Late-season form saves the Magpies again

It is another minor miracle that Rafa Benitez has managed to guide Newcastle United to safety with three games to spare.

It is even better when you consider the Magpies did not win in their first 10 league games.

As well as this they were relying on a midfield partnership of Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff over the festive period when neither player was making the bench at the beginning of the season.

However, like always Benitez ended the season strongly with new signing Miguel Almiron striking up a great partnership with Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon.

Transfer business

It was the same story for Newcastle in the summer with Benitez having to work on a tiny budget, he managed to sign Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez and Ki Sung-Yueng for less than £10m.

Schar was the standout summer signing bringing a calmness to the Magpies' defence when he would bring the ball out of defence and into midfield.

The Switzerland international got three goals including one against Burnley which won goal of the month, deservedly so.

All three went onto play a pivotal role in the Magpies' survival bid this season.

However, the best piece of business was saved for the January transfer when Newcastle announced the signing of Almiron from Atlanta United.

Breaking the club record fee

The signing broke the Magpies' long-standing record transfer fee which was Michael Owen from 2005.

Almiron was brought in on deadline day and made an instant impact, despite failing to score before getting an injury against Southampton.

The 'three amigos' flourished during the second half of the season with Perez and Rondon finishing the season with 25 goals between them.

Refusal to sign your number nine

Despite being voted player of the season and getting 11 goals and seven assists, Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley are not in favour of signing Rondon permanently.

The striker was only on loan at St James' Park but made it very clear he was eager to stay in the North East and only costing £16 million it seems like a no brainer.

Story of the season

Premier League

It was very similar to last season for Newcastle as after 35 games the Magpies had an identical record to the same stage as the season before.

This shows how Benitez works with his squad, he prepares them for a strong end to the season by ensuring they are fitter than their rivals.

It was a very poor start to the season, however, with the Magpies failing to win in their first 10 games and many having them nailed on to be relegated.

However, with vital wins against Watford and Bournemouth respectively saw them put an end to that run and record back-to-back wins.

The turning point seemed to be when they beat eventual champions Manchester City, the only team to do so in the league in 2019.

From that win, they won four games in a row at home to move away from the drop zone before eventually securing their safety against Southamp thanks to a Perez hat trick.

FA Cup

Like always under Ashley, it was an underwhelming but expected poor effort in both cup competitions, but the FA Cup was particularly poor.

The Magpies required a second leg replay and extra time to progress to the fourth round at Blackburn Rovers' expense.

However, it seemed pointless as in the next round against Watford the Magpies put on their worst display of the season, registering one shot on target all game.

The Magpies ended up losing 2-0 to eventual finalists thanks to goals from Andre Gray and Isaac Success.

Carabao Cup

The Carabao Cup was even worse than the FA Cup for the Magpies stumbling at the first hurdle.

Benitez was handed an away tie against Nottingham Forest which produced a controversial and bizarre game.

Ex-Magpie Daryl Murphy opened the scoring before new signing Rondon got his first goal for the club in added time.

However, after being denied a blatant penalty after Perez was fouled in the box, Forest ended up winning 3-1, scoring in the 94th and 97th minute.

Player of the season

Despite finishing 13th there are a lot of contenders for player of the season after what has been a pretty good season in all circumstances.

Rondon scoring 12 goals and getting seven assists in a team that struggled for goals is a great achievement and earned him the club's player of the season award.

However, Perez finished the season top scorer for the second season in a row shows how much he has improved under Benitez, scoring important goals against Everton, Watford and Leicester.

However, player of the season for me is Schar who scored four goals and was instrumental in a solid Magpies defence.

Schar brought a different dimension to Newcastle's defence in a back five as he was confident enough to bring the ball into midfield.

This allowed Newcastle to start attack's quickly instead of having to use the long ball to Rondon every time.

Also, his wonder goal against Cardiff showed just how confident he is on the ball as he dribbled past four players before calmly bending one into the bottom corner.

What's to come next campaign?

It all depends on whether or not Benitez signs a new contract.

If he does sign a new contract, Newcastle will be looking to solidify a top 10 place in the Premier League, and maybe more if there is sufficient investment.

However, if the Spaniard does not sign a new contract you can expect a mass exodus at St James' Park.

Rondon would not be signed, Perez would leave as well as the likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Martin Dubravka and Matt Ritchie likely to look elsewhere.

It will be a summer of hope for Newcastle fans if Benitez signs, if not St James' Park could turn very toxic once again, like under Steve McClaren and Alan Pardew.