Transfer Report Card: Who should Norwich sign in the summer transfer window?

They are back. But are they equipped to survive in the Premier League?

We analyse the current Norwich City squad to see where and whom should be a transfer target this summer.

Budget

"It'll be low, probably one of the lowest ever spent in the competition. I don't want to put a figure on it but it'll be low."

Those were the words of Sporting Director Stuart Webber when he spoke to Sky Sports News at the beginning of May.

Norwich masterminded a return to the top-flight through an impressive business model designed by Webber and manager Daniel Farke. The duo spent very little but recruited wisely to build a team blessed with international talent to propel them back into the Premer League.

Webber added, "We'll be looking to recruit smaller numbers, maybe three, four or five. It won't be seven, eight, nine, ten."

Knowledge

After forging a prolific goalscoring playing career in his native Germany, followed by an early stint in management close to home, Farke has a widespread knowledge of football on the continent.

The likes of Onel Hernandez, Marco Stipermann, Mario Vrancic and captain Christoph Zimmermann all came from the lower echelons of the German league.

Combined with Webber's experience in the English game, notably with Huddersfield Town and Wolves, the latter where he was the Head of Scouting, the pair are well versed in scouring two of the biggest leagues in the world.

Embed from Getty Images

Targets

It's hard to pick fault in a side that stormed to the Championship title with a brand of attractive football but there are some areas where they need to strengthen.

Goalkeeper

Tim Krul had an impressive season for the Canaries but he hasn't always enjoyed such a successful time in the Premier League. The former Newcastle and Brighton, man who played every minute last season, could face competition from a new recruit.

Central defender

Ben Godfrey's rise has been nothing short of exceptional. After only previously playing 14 professional senior league games, 12 of which were for York City in League Two, the 21-year old forged a strong relationship with Zimmermann at the heart of defence.

But only two sides in the Championship top nine conceded more goals than Norwich, emphasising this area as a key one to add strength in depth.

Defensive midfielder

Norwich are blessed with an influx of attacking talents but their offensive approach is another reason why they concede so many. A ball-winner at the base of midfield should be on their shortlist this summer.

Striker

Teemu Pukki incredibly finished the season as top goalscorer in the league, despite arriving on a free transfer from Brondby.

Yet there are concerns as to whether he can continue the feat in the Premier League, notoriously a struggle for many former Championship strikers. Jordan Rhodes has been linked with a return but will he guarantee goals?

Shortlist

Gary Cahill

Cahill is out of contract at Chelsea this summer and provides the Premier League experience that Norwich are crying out for.

Despite being 33, he still has plenty to offer for at least a couple of seasons and will be desperate to stay in the Premier League.

Neil Etheridge

Only Lukasz Fabianski made more saves than Cardiff's Etheridge this season, a stand out performer in a Bluebirds squad always looking destined for relegation.

Kalvin Phillips

The Leeds midfielder has already been linked with a move to Carrow Road following their failure to achieve promotion.

Phillips can break up play and begin attacks, exactly what Norwich need between their midfield and defensive lines.

Max Kruse

Ambitious but if anyone can persuade an ageing German star who still has an eye for goal to join an evolving project, then Farke is the man.

Kruse has proved himself for several years in the Bundesliga and on occasions at international level. A natural goalscorer, he would be guaranteed goals in the Premier League and has already been connected with moves away as his contract winds down.

Long shot?

Daniel Sturridge

Another set to leave his current squad on a free, Sturridge has years of experience and 68 Premier League goals to his name.

But can he stay injury free?