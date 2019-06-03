West Ham United announce the signing of David Martin from Millwall FC

West Ham United have announced the signing of English goalkeeper David Martin on a free transfer from Millwall FC.



Martin will join the Hammers on July 1st along with the club's first signing of the summer, Roberto.



The 33-year-old is set to be a popular figure amongst West Ham fans because of two reasons - Firstly, he's the son of a former Hammer Alvin Martin, who's made more than 450 appearances for the club, but also because he's left Millwall, their biggest rivals, without a senior goalkeeper, leaving their fans in an outrage.

"To move to West Ham United was a dream"

The former England U-19 international couldn't hide his happiness after securing a move to his boyhood club.



“I spoke to my dad before signing for West Ham and that was a bit emotional as well, both for him and my mum," Martin told whufc.com. I can see just how much it means to them as well. It’s just amazing.”



Born in Romford, he was growing up around his dad, and the club legends like Julian Dicks, Tony Cottee and John Moncur.



“Growing up, my dad was my hero,” he continued. “Going down to the training ground at Chadwell Heath during my six weeks of the summer holiday was just amazing."



After being released from West Ham's academy in 2003, Martin joined AFC Wimbledon just a year before the club's move to Milton-Keynes, where he continued his career.



Three years later, after a successful trial period, the young keeper joined Rafa Benitez's Liverpool FC. In his four year period at the Merseyside club, he's played on loan for clubs like Leeds United and Leicester City, before resigning for MK Dons in 2010, where he spent seven successful years, winning the clubs Player Of The Year award in 2016.



On 1 September 2017, he's signed for Millwall on a free transfer.