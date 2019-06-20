Brighton midfielder Mac Allister makes loan switch to Boca Juniors

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has moved on loan to Boca Juniors for the upcoming season.

The 20-year-old signed for Brighton in January for a fee of around £8 million from Argentinos Juniors, before being loaned back there for the rest of the season.

Last season in the Primera Division he scored five goals in 19 appearances.

Why the loan switch to Boca Juniors could be huge for Mac Allister

The loan move to Boca Juniors could be really big for Mac Allister. To join a well-known club in Argentina like Boca is great as he will play alongside some great players.

Mac Allister could well lineup and learn from two well-known and experienced players in former West Ham and Manchester United striker, Carlos Tevez and another former West Ham and Watford forward, Mauro Zarate.

Playing alongside players of this quality as well as four or five other international players, could really help Mac Allister to improve massively and be a great choice for him so early in his career.