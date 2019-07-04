Manchester City break transfer record to sign Rodri

Rodri has joined English champions Manchester City from Atlético Madrid on a five-year deal.

The £62.8 million fee paid for the 23-year old is a club record fee for The Citizens, surpassing the £60 million they paid Leicester City for Riyad Mahrez in 2018.

Midfielder Rodri, full name Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, began his career at Atléti but only just returned last summer, following three years at La Liga rivals Villarreal. However, his assured performances in central midfield caught the eye of City, who paid his release clause, allowing Rodri to make the move to the Etihad Stadium.

He also made his debut for Spain against Germany in March last year and has a total of seven caps to his name as well as 14 for La Roja at youth level.

Excited to get involved

Speaking on the transfer, the player said: “What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing and I’m looking forward to being part of such a talented squad.

“It’s not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times. It’s a style that excites me, as do the club’s ambitions.”

Boost for La Liga side

The deal is also good news for Villarreal, with The Yellow Submarine set to rake in €7 million euros, due to a sell-on clause inserted into his contract during the transfer last year. That money also sees Rodri become the Castellon side’s third most expensive sale, behind Eric Bailly and Cedric Bakambu, who were sold for €40 million and €38 million to Manchester United and Beijing Guoan respectively.

City’s second signing of the summer will be greeted by a couple of his countrymen, with fellow new arrival Angeliño and midfielder David Silva, also hailing from Spain. He will wear the number 16 jersey for Pep Guardiola’s side.