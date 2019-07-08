Emi Buendia: Football Heaven

Football Heaven. It's quite a statement.

Signed from Getafe in July 2018, Emiliano Buendia was undoubtedly one of the most talented players to grace the Championship last season. A cultured right foot, combined with a graceful glide across the pitch and a trick book that many magicians would be drooling at, Buendia is almost the complete attacking midfielder.

And 'Football Heaven', still only 22, has committed his services to Norwich City until at least 2024.

Raising eyebrows at Getafe

It was in 2017-18 that Buendia started to catch the eye of scouts across Europe. Playing in La Liga 2, Spain's equivalent of the Championship, Buendia made 11 assists and scored six goals in just 40 league appearances.

Norwich captured the signature of the Argentine starlet but he did not make the squad for the first three league matches, had to wait until October for his first assist and only completed 90 minutes for the first time in gameweek 14.

Yet it was that contest, against Aston Villa, that propelled a fine run of form for Buendia that saw him create two and score three, contributing to goals in five successive matches.

A strike against Brentford proved to be the winner, whilst the assist against Villa forced an important equaliser with Buendia's set-piece prowess. At 3-2 down in the 92nd minute against Millwall, the attacking midfielder unlocked an equaliser for Jordan Rhodes before Teemu Pukki notched a winner.

Raining goals and assists

However, that spell was just a flash of what Buendia is capable of. Between January and April, he would contribute to 13 goals in as many games, Norwich winning all but two of those.

Two assists in three minutes took the game away from Birmingham City to start the run, before he created two more for Pukki in the East Anglia derby. Buendia took a liking to Millwall oncemore with another double of quick assists, only to get on the other end of the ball to score the winner against Swansea and a double against Hull in the following two matches.

Buendia is a player that can simply take the game away from the opposition within a matter of minutes and his best individual performance of the season came against QPR when he scored one and created two within the space of just 32 minutes.

The Argentina Under 20 international is surely going to bring plenty of Football Heaven to the Premier League next season. Watch this space.