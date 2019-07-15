Alex Bruce returns to Kilmarnock

Alex Bruce has re-signed for Kilmarnock on a one-year deal.

The experienced 34-year-old spent the last half of the 2018-19 campaign at Rugby Park under Steve Clarke and now he has committed himself for the coming season with new boss Angelo Alessio.

Experience and cover

The ex-Hull City man, who is the son of newly-appointed Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce, has a host of experience in the game and will help provide cover for Kirk Broadfoot and Stuart Findlay following the departure of Scott Boyd.

He made four appearances for Killie last season and helped the Ayrshire side secure European football for the first time in 18 years.

He will not be eligible to play in Thursday's Europa League game against Connah's Quay Nomads. However, if Killie do progress, he will be available for selection to face Serbian side Partizan Belgrade.

Another addition

Bruce is new Killie boss Alessio's third signing of the summer. He joins Romanian goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu and Dutch midfielder Mohamed El Makrini through the door at Rugby Park.

Ex-Hibernian loanee Thomas Agyepong may also join Killie in the coming days. Alessio and his backroom staff are keen on taking the Manchester City winger on loan, along with fellow city teammate Paolo Fernandes and it is believed that a deal for both is close.