Manchester United vs Leeds United Live Stream Score Commentary 2019
Follow along for Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream, squads preview and score updates in pre-season friendly 2019. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of his first pre-season with Man United in Australia. Kick-off at 12:00pm BST.
How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United
Both clubs will be showing the game on their official television channels (MUTV | LUTV) but if you're one of the majority who doesn't have a subscription, we'll bring you minute-by-minute coverage on VAVEL UK.
Manchester United vs Leeds United statistical history
Total competitive games: 109
Wins for Manchester United: 47 (43%)
Draws: 35 (32%)
Wins for Leeds United: 27 (25%)
First meeting since 2011
This is the first time Manchester United and Leeds have faced each other since 2011 when Sir Alex Ferguson's Reds triumphed 3-0 over their historic rivals thanks to a brace from Michael Owen. The previous year, Jermaine Beckford had condemned Fergie's side to humiliation in the FA Cup in a 1-0 win for Leeds.
Leeds United team news vs Manchester United
Leeds have only brought 16 players from home for their two games in Australia. The rest are working on fitness back in England.
New arrivals Rafa Mujica, Liam McCarron, Morten Spencer and Stuart McKinstry are all set to miss out after not flying out to Australia.
Manchester United team news vs Leeds United
Matteo Darmian and Fred are the only confirmed absentees for Manchester United. They're set to join the travelling squad later due to family reasons.
Striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been heavily linked with a move Inter Milan, is set to play a part after missing Saturday's game against Perth Glory.
Defensive pairing Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly could both make a return from slight niggles.
Luke Shaw went off 10 minutes early against Perth Glory with a small hamstring issue but may play a part.
The Optus Stadium
The Perth Stadium was only opened as recently as January 2018 and hosts football, cricket, Aussie rules and rugby. Due to its multi-sport nature, the area for the pitch is enormous and, when football is played, can look slightly unusual. The walkout for the players from the tunnel is a long one.
However, it's a stunning stadium to look at and can hold 60,000 fans.
Leeds United's last two games
Bielsa's team played York City and Guiseley back in England before travelling to Australia for Wednesday's fixture. They thrashed York 5-0 and beat Guiseley 2-1 with the two games a day after each other.
Leeds United's pre-season plans
With Marcelo Bielsa still at the helm despite Leeds' failure to achieve promotion to the Premier League last season, Leeds fans have seen their side play two minor fixtures so far. This will be their first in Australia. After facing United, the Championship club will play Western Sydney Wanderers and then Cagliari in Italy.
Manchester United's pre-season fixtures and plans
This is Man United's final game in Australia after arriving at the start of July. Solskjaer's boys will move on to Singapore after today's game, facing Inter Milan.
After that, they'll make their way through China, playing Tottenham Hotspur, before games in Norway (against Kristiansund) and Wales (AC Milan).
Manchester United's last game: victory vs Perth Glory
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Reds continue with their pre-season against Leeds after victory in their first game back against Perth Glory. United played two completely different line-ups in each half in what was a good run out for each side. Marcus Rashford scored the opener on the hour mark before late substitute Jimmy Garner netted for the first time in his United career with a long-range drive.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Manchester United against Leeds United in the two English club's pre-season tour's of Australia. Kick-off from Perth at the Opus Stadium is at 12:00pm BST. Follow along with VAVEL UK until then for live stream and build-up to a classic old English rivalry played out on foreign soil.