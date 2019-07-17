Everton confirm signing of Fabian Delph from Manchester City

Everton have completed the signing of Fabian Delph from Manchester City, with the 29-year-old signing a three-year deal with the Toffees.

The Merseysiders agreed an £8.5 million fee with the Premier League champions on July 13, with the midfielder jetting to Verbier, Switzerland a day later to finalise the move by meeting up with Marco Silva’s squad.

Delph, 29, may not fit the mould of player that Everton were looking to target in this window - specifically young talents who could have an instant impact - yet, Silva, and Director of Football Marcel Brands are believed to value his leadership abilities and seemingly couldn’t pass up on a cut-price bargain.

The midfielder, who made 89 appearances for City during a four-year spell at the club, has already been handed the number eight shirt and should make his pre-season debut in Friday evening’s friendly with AS Monaco.

Delph aiming for "something special"

Upon making the switch from the Etihad to Goodison Park, Delph immediately noted that he was joining a club with a rabid and ambitious fanbase - with his personal ambition remaining at that level expected from him at the Citizens.

The England international told EvertonTV: “Every time I have played against Everton, whether it was home or away, straight away the first thing that comes to mind when you see the fans is passion. The Everton fans seem to know football, seem to understand it, it seems to be in their blood and they really back the team.”

"You are always going to hear Evertonians and I’m excited to play at home and hear them when I am playing,” the 29-year-old continued. "I’m really happy to be here, I’m going to give absolutely everything - nothing less than 100 per cent. Hopefully, we can push together, fans and players, to do something special."

Silva heralds quality Delph

Of course, the deal also pleased the Everton boss who is eager to fill his squad with talented players as the Blues aim to claim a European spot in the coming Premier League campaign.

"When I look to bring a new player into our squad, the first thing I look for above all the other things is quality and Fabian is a player with high quality,” the Portuguese manager told the club’s website.

Silva added: “But what they can bring to our dressing room is also important and if you can put those two things together then that can only be good for the club.”