Josh Heaton leaves St Mirren

Josh Heaton has been released by St Mirren.

The 22-year-old centre back joined the Buddies in 2018 when Alan Stubbs signed him for a whopping £75,000 - the highest fee the Paisley side have paid for a player in over 25 years.

However, his spell in Scotland was disastrous and new boss Jim Goodwin feels it is time for his side to cut their losses with Heaton.

High hopes

Saints originally fought off English clubs such as Everton and Middlesbrough to secure the services of the 6 ft 5 defender.

Alan Stubbs became aware of the player when he saw him play at the Jamie Vardy V9 Academy, along with current Buddies striker Cody Cooke.

The Buddies forked out the money and Heaton made the switch from Darlington. However, he made only two appearances for the Buddies and he was shipped out on loan for the second half of the 2018-19 season to National League North side Kidderminster Harriers.

A fresh start

New boss Goodwin has insisted that there are no ill-feelings between both parties and has stated that a fresh start for everyone is what's needed. Goodwin told St Mirren FC: "He came here with a lot of expectation as one of the previous managers spent a considerable amount of money on him.

"But in football sometimes things don’t work out and this is one of those times. We’ll allow Josh to head home closer to his family and try to get a club down there."

A statement released by St Mirren read: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm that we have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of Josh Heaton.

Josh joined the club last summer from English side Darlington and made two appearances for Saints.

The club would like to wish Josh all the best for his future career."