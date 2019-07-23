Walton heads out on loan to Blackburn Rovers

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper, Christian Walton has moved on loan to the Championship with Blackburn Rovers for the upcoming season.

Walton, 23 spent the whole of last season out on loan in The Championship at Wigan Athletic and was a key figure for them in their battle to avoid relegation.

The Albion keeper has featured in a couple of pre-season friendlies this season for the Seagulls.

But, with stiff competition in the goalkeeper's position with Matthew Ryan, David Button and Jason Steele a loan seems the most beneficial move for Walton.

Potter on Walton

Brighton manager, Graham Potter had the following to say on Walton: “We’ve been able to have a really good look at Christian over the past three weeks during pre-season training, and he has undoubted potential.



“We have a lot of very good goalkeepers at this club, and given the position is a tough one, where there isn’t the same rotation as an outfield player, we feel this is a great way for Christian to continue the excellent progress he’s made over the previous three seasons.



“It’s clear he’s already benefitted enormously from a year at Luton and the two years he’s spent with Wigan Athletic. This move will help him continue developing and working towards his ambition of breaking into our first-team squad.”

Walton will not have to wait long to get started

Walton will not have to wait long to get started having joined up with Blackburn for the remainder of their pre-season campaign ahead of their Championship opening game against newly promoted, Charlton Athletic on Saturday 3rd August.