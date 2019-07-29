Newcastle complete two deals for free agents

Steve Bruce has continued his rebuild of Newcastle United by bringing in free agents Kyle Scott and Jake Turner to the club.

Both players were released by their previous clubs at the end of last season and have been included in Newcastle's U23s squad to face Rotherham United tonight.

For the future

Scott was released by Chelsea after spending 12-years at the club and one loan spell at Telstar last season.

Whereas Turner was released by cash strapped Bolton Wanderers after having a successful loan spell at fellow North-East side Darlington last season.

Scott and Turner have been brought in with an eye on the future but may be given a chance in the first team if other players are sold or loaned out.

The Magpies are still looking to bring in at least three or four more players before next weeks deadline.

Inspiration from other academy players

Scott and Turner both have players they can look up to that have broken through Newcastle's academy to make appearances in the first team.

Scott has admitted he will be looking to take inspiration from breakout star Sean Longstaff as he has cemented a place in the first-team after only making his debut last December.

Whereas Turner can look up to Freddie Woodman who has made multiple appearances in the first team in recent years.

Looking forward to a new chapter

Scott spoke of this opportunity he has: “I’m really excited. Newcastle is a massive club with massive history, but for young kids, there is an opportunity – you see that with (Sean) Longstaff and what he did last year, and it’s a good opportunity for me.

"You look at the kind of players that have come through here and how much opportunity they have got, and I feel like at this place they do give it as long as you’re working hard and playing well.”

Turner, who left the Trotters in order to develop his game more spoke equally as good about the club.

He said: “It’s excellent for me, and I can’t wait to get started.

“Stepping up to a Premier League club is massive. We’ll see where I progress – playing in the Premier League is a dream – so we’ll see what happens.

“It’s a massive club, and I can’t wait to get going here.”