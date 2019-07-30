Norwich City vs Atalanta: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match 2019
Follow live from Carrow Road for Norwich City vs Atalanta live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 club friendly match. Kick-off Norwich City vs Atalanta: 19:00 BST.
Alongside de Roon in the engine room is Mario Pasalic who scored eight goals in 42 appearances on loan from Chelsea last season. Despite signing a new contract with the London club, Pasalic returns for his second year at Atalanta, as does striker Duvan Zapata.
A Colombian international, Zapata is midway through a two-season loan deal from Sampdoria with an option to purchase and he fired Atalanta up the table last year with 23 league goals in 37 games.
Yet they have been on the rise for the past three years since Gian Piero Gasperini took the reigns, finishing fourth and seventh in previous campaigns and winning twice as many games as they have lost.
However, they have added European experience in the form of Luis Muriel from Sevilla, and Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovsky.
Drmic has been on fire since arriving at Norwich, whilst the likes of Ralf Fahrmann, Sam Byram and Patrick Roberts are all set to feature against Atalanta as they continue to embed themselves into the Canaries' set-up.
Mario Vrancic is back in training after missing all of pre-season so far, whilst Christoph Zimmermann and Alex Tettey remain sidelined.
Despite opening the scoring as early as the fifth minute in Wales, they were eventually defeated 2-1 by a Swansea side set to kick-off their Championship game this weekend.
Bar one blip against Brentford, they have produced a positive pre-season thus far, unbeaten on a mini tour of Germany, including a 2-1 victory over Schalke, and smashing five past Luton at the weekend.
Goals have not been an issue, despite a toe injury for last season's top goalscorer Teemu Pukki, with new signing Josip Drmic already netting a hat-trick in yellow.