Norwich City vs Atalanta: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match 2019
Norwich City vs Atalanta: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match 2019

Follow live from Carrow Road for Norwich City vs Atalanta live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 club friendly match. Kick-off Norwich City vs Atalanta: 19:00 BST.

Do not miss a detail from Carrow Road as VAVEL provide all the details, commentaries, analysis and line-ups from Norwich City vs Atalanta.
How to watch Norwich vs Atalanta: Live TV Stream
To watch Norwich vs Atalanta live, the game is available on Norwich City's YouTube channel. To follow the game online, keep tuned to our in-depth commentary service of Norwich vs Atalanta on VAVEL UK.
The players to watch
In a squad bereft of household figures, one familiar name comes in the form of Marten de Roon who was part of the Dutch side that defeated England in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals. After an unsuccessful spell at Middlesbrough, the midfielder returned to Atalanta in 2017 and has played a major role in their transformation.

Alongside de Roon in the engine room is Mario Pasalic who scored eight goals in 42 appearances on loan from Chelsea last season. Despite signing a new contract with the London club, Pasalic returns for his second year at Atalanta, as does striker Duvan Zapata.

A Colombian international, Zapata is midway through a two-season loan deal from Sampdoria with an option to purchase and he fired Atalanta up the table last year with 23 league goals in 37 games.

Atalanta's progression
Many people across Europe have been stunned by Atalanta's 2018-19 campaign that saw them finish third in Serie A and reach the Coppa Italia final.

Yet they have been on the rise for the past three years since Gian Piero Gasperini took the reigns, finishing fourth and seventh in previous campaigns and winning twice as many games as they have lost.

The new boys
Whilst Norwich have extended the contracts of the majority of their key players, Atalanta have lost both  Franck Kessié and Bryan Cristante for a combined total of £40 million.

However, they have added European experience in the form of Luis Muriel from Sevilla, and Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovsky.

Drmic has been on fire since arriving at Norwich, whilst the likes of Ralf Fahrmann, Sam Byram and Patrick Roberts are all set to feature against Atalanta as they continue to embed themselves into the Canaries' set-up.

Norwich team news
Teemu Pukki and playmaker Emi Buendia are both set to return from injury to play a part for the Canaries.

Mario Vrancic is back in training after missing all of pre-season so far, whilst Christoph Zimmermann and Alex Tettey remain sidelined.

Atalanta's pre-season so far: The Great British challenge
Atalanta are currently midway through a mini tour of Great Britain that started with a trip to Swansea City and will conclude with a visit to Leicester City on Friday evening.

Despite opening the scoring as early as the fifth minute in Wales, they were eventually defeated 2-1 by a Swansea side set to kick-off their Championship game this weekend.

Norwich's pre-season so far: Positive preparations
Norwich City are looking to make a real impact on their return to the Premier League after a whirlwind season in the Championship last time out.

Bar one blip against Brentford, they have produced a positive pre-season thus far, unbeaten on a mini tour of Germany, including a 2-1 victory over Schalke, and smashing five past Luton at the weekend.

Goals have not been an issue, despite a toe injury for last season's top goalscorer Teemu Pukki, with new signing Josip Drmic already netting a hat-trick in yellow.

Welcome!
Welcome along to live coverage on VAVEL UK of tonight's pre-season friendly between Norwich City and Atalanta from Carrow Road.
