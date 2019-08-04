Willems reflects on 'great feeling' of making his debut

Jetro Willems came on as a second-half substitute which was 'a great feeling' for the Dutch full-back.

Willems was brought on at left-back where he showed some skills alongside fellow new signing Allan Saint-Maximin and thought 'we played well'.

The new signing believes the victory was 'great preparation' for the start of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Finally sinking in

After being linked with Newcastle United since 2015 Willems admits it was a bit surreal to be making his debut.

He said: "It is a big club with great fans.

"When I came onto the pitch, it was like 'now it's really starting."

Willems has been brought in on a season-long loan with an option to buy at the end of the season and he will hope to make the left-back position his own.

He added: "I'm really hungry for success as well as the whole of the team."

Ready to get going

Willems is raring to kick off the new season with the Magpies and there seems to be a feel-good factor amongst the squad after some new signings.

The Magpies start their campaign against Arsenal on Sunday as part of the first Super Sunday of the season.

Newcastle will head into the new season off the back of wings against Hibernian and AS Saint Etienne respectively and Willems believes this will stand them in good sted.

He said: "I thought we were really good in the first half and then, in the second half, we had new players coming into the team like myself.

"We played well and the most important thing was to win the game.

"To win a game before the main competition starts definitely gives you that extra bit of motivation."

Big things ahead

Willems is only looking forward and is hopeful of achieving big things at the club.

"We have a good team and the opportunities are so big at the club with the players we have," Willems said.

"They have brought me in on loan but I hope to have a good journey with the football club.

"I only want to move forward and concentrate on each day, day-by-day. The most important things are to stay fit, play a lot and have a nice time at Newcastle."