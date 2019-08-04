Saint-Maximin happy as he is greeted by 'amazing' Newcastle fans

Newcastle United's new tricky winger 'felt so good' making his debut for the Magpies and got fans purring.

Allan Saint-Maximin made a brief appearance in the second half against AS Saint Etienne and instantly got fans off their seats with his dribbling skills and tricks.

The French winger thought the fans were 'amazing', despite it being the lowest crowd for five years in a pre-season home friendly.

Excited to see what is to come

Fans are excited to see what Saint-Maximin can bring to the team this year and he seems equally excited to see what the fans can bring.

He said: “I’m happy because the fans are amazing, and I know against Arsenal (next Sunday) all the people will come.

"They said to me like 50,000, and I can’t wait for that."

The French winger offered fans a glimpse into what he can bring to the Premier League with a lovely skill that started off the move for Matthew Longstaff's goal.

He added: "It was a good game. We have a very good team but the trainer said it’s normal – you have to prove more and do more and more.

"Everybody has to do more because we play the first game against Arsenal and it will be a difficult game.

"But if everybody runs and does their best we can do great things.

Faith from the manager

Saint-Maximin did not get on well with OGC Nice manager, Patrick Viera as he did not allow him to express himself and demanded more defensively.

However, it seems Steve Bruce may be willing to loosen the shackles off the young winger which will unleash his potential.

“I felt so good on the pitch. The trainer (Steve Bruce) let me play and I am happy for that, he added.

"I need maybe more time, you know, to know my position, where I want the ball, and where my striker (is), and after that, I can feel better."

A sight nobody wanted to see was the 22-year old go off the pitch injured in added time after being on the receiving end of a heavy kick.

Positive signs for the season ahead

However, he managed to walk off the pitch unaided and seemed to be moving fine.

Saint-Maximin said: “It was painful – a big kick, but it is OK.”

Newcastle fans could be in for a treat this season if their three attacking star players in Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Saint-Maximin can strike up a great partnership.

It seems that their two highest transfers have already obtained a good connection with Almiron and Joelinton playing some good balls for each other and making some excellent runs.