West Ham and Aaron Long remain 'hopeful' over work permit issues

Last weekend, it was reported that West Ham have triggered Aaron Long's £4m release clause.



But it was said that the Hammers won't be able to complete the deal for the defender due to issues with him obtaining the required work permit.



Although the situation remains the same, it looks like, according to Sky Sports, their chances have improved because Long is just one international appearance away from having it granted.



And with the defender being the first name on US team-sheet in six out of the previous seven matches, it's pretty much guaranteed that he will make the required appearance.

"Every kid dreams of playing in the Premier League"

The player in question himself commented on the situation.

"As our biggest ally, it seems strange that a football player from the US can't automatically get a work visa to play in England," Long told skysports.com.

"Every kid in the USA dreams of playing in the English Premier League. Not many players get the chance, so of course, I would like to play there someday," he added.



Long also said that he'd be open to joining RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg this summer if his move to West Ham falls through.



Olympique de Marseille, CF Fiorentina, Stade Rennais and Olympique Lyon have also been linked with the centre-back.