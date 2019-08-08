Murphy joins Sheffield Wednesday on loan

Jacob Murphy has joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan as he was not in Steve Bruce's plans.

The winger was Rafa Benitez's second most expensive signing but failed to make an impact on the first-team squad.

Murphy has scored just the one goal for the Magpies since joining in 2017 which was a great solo goal against Manchester City.

A fresh start

The Newcastle fan never seemed to settle at the club as he failed to nail down a starting position so was unable to get a consistent run of games.

The Magpies will be happy for Murphy to get a full season under his belt at Hillsborough where Rolando Aarons had a successful loan spell last season.

Murphy will look to regain his confidence and find the form that convinced the Magpies to splash out £12 million for him two years ago.

The winger still has time to turn his Newcastle career around but he must have a successful season and prove he is good enough for the Magpies.

A necessary deal

Murphy was told by Bruce that he would not be in his 25-man squad for the Premier League this season so a loan deal was essential.

He is one of a few players that will require loan deals away from the club as they are set to be omitted from the squad for the season ahead, such as Jack Colback, Achraaf Lazaar and Henri Saivet.

The ex-Norwich City winger spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion as they just missed out on promotion.

He had mixed results in the Midlands scoring just the two goals in 15 games, but putting in a number of good performances showing his pace and dribbling ability.

What to expect

Murphy will bring pace and excitement to the Owls as he likes to run at the full-back whenever possible.

However, he is very one-footed so tends to cut back onto his right foot if being played out on the left-wing.

He never got the chance to show his true potential at Newcastle as a result of the mass amount of defensive work he had to do under Benitez.

It may turn out to be a great coup for the Owls if they can unlock his potential and if Murphy can regain his confidence from when he played for Norwich.