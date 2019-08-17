Arsenal 2-1 Burnley: Aubameyang's strike earns the Gunners all three points against a resolute Burnley

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half strike earned Arsenal all three points in a 2-1 win over Sean Dyche's Burnley.

Alexandre Lacazette put the Gunners ahead inside 12 minutes but Ashley Barnes levelled the score just minutes before half-time.

The win sends Unai Emery's side top of the league as it stands after making it two wins from their opening two games.

Story of the game

Lacazette was the first to test Nick Pope in the Burnley goal but the English goalkeeper managed to parry the header out for a corner.

From the resulting corner, the Frenchman turned two Burnley defenders before powering the ball through Pope's legs at the near post.

Bernd Leno proved the reason why the visitors had not equalised within the following minutes.

The German goalkeeper was coming to the rescue of the Arsenal defence who were unable to deal with the away side at set-pieces.

Despite being a competitive half, the game lacked many clear-cut chances until Mattéo Guendouzi saw his low-driven shot saved by Pope.

The midfielder found himself inside the Burnley box but the goalkeeper managed to sort his legs out this time around to deny the Gunners.

However, the Clarets levelled the score just before the break through Ashley Barnes.

Sean Dyche's men broke quickly and Dwight McNeil's deflected shot fell kindly to the feet of Barnes converted from close range.

Just seconds before half-time Reiss Nelson thought he had put the home side back on top but Nacho Monreal was ruled as offside in the build-up.

Nicolas Pépé was introduced after the interval in place of Nelson but the Burnley defence remained resolute with Arsenal searching for a second goal.

Pépé took till the hour mark to get in on the action as he fed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through on goal but Pope denied the striker from close range.

Dani Ceballos was the next to test Pope but again the goalkeeper managed to deny Arsenal their second goal of the game.

However, just after the hour mark, Aubameyang broke the deadlock.

The Gabonese striker drifted through the Burnley defence before finding the bottom corner from outside the box.

The Gunners had limited Burnley from crossing the ball into the box which proved so dangerous in the first-half.

It was a deserved win Emery's men in the end after an unconvincing first 45 minutes.

Takeaways from the game

Ceballos oozing confidence

On his full debut, the Spaniard was showing the home crowd just what he was capable of with some superb footwork in the middle of the park.

Dropping deep when needed, the youngster managed the tempo of the game but in attack, his jinking footwork was proving problematic for the Burnley defence to deal with.

His tackle inside the Burnley half proved critical for the winning goal after the Spaniard dispossessed the away side before feeding the ball to Aubameyang.

Burnley remained a threat

As expected, the Gunners enjoyed the lions share of possession but the visiting side remained dangerous on the counter-attack.

Frailties at the back are still a problem for Unai Emery, the Gunners were unable to deal with Burnley throughout the first half from both open play and set pieces.

David Luiz was also caught wandering for the equalising goal as Barnes found himself completely unmarked just 10-yards away from Leno's goal.

Teething problems for Emery

Ceballos looks to have settled in quickly to the team but Pépé still seems a little bit off the pace despite some promising moments.

However, there is little doubt that when all the new signings get up to speed they will prove a real contender for a place in the top four.

The Arsenal frontline is certainly a threat to any team but their defence still seems to have problems with Burnley able to provide Emery a few scares in attack.