Everton boss Silva hoping Blues can prove they deserve to be league leaders in Aston Villa clash

Everton boss Marco Silva is hoping his team can prove themselves moving forward, as the Blues aim to go top of the Premier League table.

While the new campaign may only be entering its third weekend of action, Silva’s Everton have already impressed with their resolute performances. They could have taken all three points on the opening weekend but were left short-changed against Crystal Palace.

They grabbed a much-deserved win over Watford last time out, going two games without conceding a goal - the final perfect defensive record in the league. With a Friday night kick-off against Aston Villa, Everton can top the table for a few hours but Silva isn’t expecting a walkover.

"It would be good but we have to prove we are able to do that. It is up to us to prove on the pitch we are able to get the three points,” said Silva.

"We have to respect our opponent, they have quality. Like always we go there to win a football match and play at our best level.”

Silva full of praise for Villa

Villa, on their return to the top division, have been left pointless after falling to close defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth.

Silva, like many pundits, believes that the Villains should have more points on the board. He complimented Dean Smith’s side, stating: "The two results they achieved when you analyse the matches, they were close to getting a good result - I think they deserved more.”

The Blues boss continued: ”They like to play good, offensive football and the game will be open. It is up to us to prove that we are able to win the match.

“Afterwards we will see the result and if we get to the top. In our minds, we just have to respect them and go there with desire and commitment to win."

Team news

As for team news, Silva revealed that his side would be able to welcome back Lucas Digne after the left-back exited the 1-0 win over Watford with an injury.

Villa old boy Fabian Delph will have to wait to make his Everton debut as he is still sidelined with a knock. Fellow summer signing Alex Iwobi is pushing for an appearance but will likely start from the bench on Friday evening.