Teemu Pukki continues award-winning form during the International Break

Teemu Pukki has hit the ground running in the Premier League, with the Norwich City footballer being rewarded with a Player of the Month nomination.

In his first month of being a Premier League footballer, Pukki has taken to the challenge like a duck to water, finding the net five times in his first three games for Norwich City this term, and followed that up with two goals during the international break for Finland.

Pukki recognised for early season form

The Finnish striker scored the Canaries only goal in the opening day, 4-1 defeat at Liverpool, before scoring a hat trick in the team’s first home game of the season, beating Newcastle United 3-1.

Pukki was again on the score-sheet against Chelsea, but couldn’t help his team to all three points as the Blues left Carrow Road as 3-2 winners.

A blank against West Ham at the London Stadium allowed Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero to overtake Pukki at the top of the goal scoring charts, sitting ahead on six goals compared to Pukki’s five.

And this form didn’t go amiss with Premier League fans, who voted Pukki as the PFA Premier League Player of the Month.

He beat out Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings, Mason Mount of Chelsea, who subsequently scored in the game at Carrow Road, Ashley Barnes from Burnley and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

Finland also reap the rewards of Pukki’s performances

The International Break saw Finland face Greece and Italy at home in crucial UEFA EURO Qualifiers, and Pukki did not let his country down.

In the first game against Greece, the striker found the net from the penalty spot to hand his side a 1-0 win to move them onto 12 points from a possible 15.

Next up was Italy and, after Ciro Immobile opened the scoring in the second half, Pukki replied with his second penalty in as many games to draw his country level.

However, a Jorginho penalty allowed Italy to retake the lead and consequently open up a six point gap at the top of Group J from Pukki and Co.

Seven goals in six games so far this season is a fantastic return for a striker who signed for Norwich on a free transfer last season, and one statistic confirms his unbelievable form since the turn of the year.

In 31 games for club and country, Pukki has found the net 24 times, which helped him to win the Championship Player of the Season for the 2018/19 season.

The early season form in the League has also seen the striker nominated for the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month, competing against Barnes, Aguero, de Bruyne, Sterling and Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

Pukki returns to action for Norwich against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Saturday, in the 5:30 kick-off.