Lascelles talks up 'bitterness' ahead of Seagulls clash

Jamaal Lascelles has been talking up the mini rivalry between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Magpies' skipper knows the two sides have a history over the past three years and believes Brighton fans hold a 'bitterness' towards Newcastle.

Newcastle head into the six-pointer in the relegation zone but will be confident of taking all three points if they can take their chances.

A small rivalry

The two sides battled it out all season for the Championship trophy and despite having three games to claim first place, the Seagulls relinquished their spot at the top on the final day of the season.

Since that day the two sets of fans have not seen eye-to-eye and Lascelles believes that is set to continue onto the pitch.

He said: "We've always had a little thing for Brighton probably from that Championship season.

"The majority of the season we were top and quite a few points ahead, and towards the end they overtook us. They probably thought they'd come first, and we got them at the end.

"They've got a bit of bitterness towards us, and every time we play them in the Premier League it's a bit more than a normal game."

Lascelles may be hinting towards that first home meeting in the Premier League when the Seagulls were reduced to 10 men.

Looking to start quickly

Steve Bruce's men will be looking to make the most of the chances they create against the Seagulls.

They started slowly against Watford and were punished and forced to chase the game after just two minutes.

Lascelles is hopeful of a more positive start for the Magpies to show people what they are about.

He added: "We didn't start great but bounced back from it, and I think we were the better team after that.

"But on Saturday, it's important we start well just to let the other team know they're in for a tough game. It's important we get our fans right behind us from the start.

"That's what we normally look to do at home games by starting fast and in the first ten minutes play in their half, get them on the back foot a little bit. Hopefully, we can try do that on Saturday."