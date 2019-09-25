Newcastle United loan watch: Loanees building up minutes

There was a mixed bag of results for Newcastle United's loanees, however, it is more about getting minutes on the pitch and trying to prove to Steve Bruce they should be near the first team.

Freddie Woodman

Newcastle's best player out on loan without a doubt and must surely be pushing Martin Dubravka for the number one spot next season.

Woodman kept his fourth clean sheet of the season away to promotion contenders Bristol City, despite Swansea City being reduced to 10-men.

The youngster had very little to do as the home side mustered up just two shots on target which made for a comfortable afternoon for Woodman.

Woodman will be delighted to eventually be getting minutes under his belt and proving why he is regarded so highly by Newcastle and Gareth Southgate.

Jacob Murphy

It has been a testing loan spell thus far for Murphy as he started the season well for Sheffield Wednesday but has fallen favour with the Owls fans as well as new manager Garry Monk.

However, Murphy got his chance in the Carabao Cup against Everton after not starting against Fulham on the weekend.

Murphy started against the Toffees but the Owls were out of the game before it got going as Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbed a brace after 10 minutes.

The winger did little to influence the game as it showed he is still not quite up to the standard of the Premier League.

Liam Gibson

Gibson got yet another start and the full 90 minutes for Grimsby Town as they beat Macclesfield Town 1-0.

The defender was asked to play as a centre-back for Grimsby despite being a left-back naturally.

He put in a stellar performance as he kept a clean sheet as Grimsby achieved their first win in four matches.

Gibson has had to bide his time during his loan spell but has taken his opportunity and never looked back.

Kelland Watts

It was a brief cameo performance for Newcastle promising youngster as Stevenage managed a point and a clean sheet away to Forest Green Rovers.

Watts came on for the final 20 minutes to help sure up the defence and hold onto a valuable point which leaves them still bottom and winless.

Elias Sorensen

Sorensen's situation is being monitored very closely by Newcastle as he is not getting enough minutes at Carlisle United.

He came on with Carlisle 2-1 down and a man down against Bradford City but could not make an impact in his eight minutes on the pitch.

Everyone back at Benton will be hoping Sorensen's fortunes take a turn for the better sooner rather than later and it is not a repeat of the youngsters' loan spell at Blackpool.

Unused players

Dan Barlaser, Rolando Aarons and Nathan Harker

The trio did not manage a single minute for their respective clubs.

Aarons was not even named on the bench for Wycombe Wanderers.

However, Barlaser and Harker were both unused substitutes as both Rotherham United and Blyth Spartans drew their games.