Sky Sports' Power Rankings have ex-Newcastle academy player in the England squad.

If Gareth Southgate picked his England squad purely on stats, former Newcastle United academy player Dan Burn would make the squad.

According to Sky Sports' Power Rankings Burn has done enough this season to earn a place on the bench for the Three Lions.

Burn was released by Newcastle as a teenager and is now thriving on the South Coast with Brighton & Hove Albion playing every minute in the Premier League under new boss Graham Potter.

Burn is no stranger to rejection having been released by his boyhood club and Fulham at the end of his contract, however, he has proved the doubters wrong making his way up from League One into England squad reckoning.

Call up would be deserved

The 6 foot 7 inches defender has not represented England at any age level but is putting in worthy performances of an England call up having kept two clean sheets this season as well as winning 55% of his tackles.

The Geordie can boast healthy stats this season having made 11 successful tackles and 12 interceptions while playing as the most advanced centre-back because of his ability to advance into the final third.

Brighton played Newcastle off the park last week and Burn was influential on his return to Tyneside gliding past players with ease and making several progressive passes into the Seagulls' attacking players.

Alongside Burn in the centre of defence would be Harry Maguire, James Tarkowski and Fikayo Tomori with Michael Keane, Joe Gomez and Tyrone Mings missing out.