Guendouzi hails Unai Emery for inspiring development at Arsenal

Matteo Guendouzi has been one of the standout performers for Arsenal so far this season, evolving into a hugely influential player at the base of Unai Emery's midfield.

The Frenchman has started every one of Arsenal's Premier League games thus far, earning his first senior call-up to the international squad last month after a series of strong displays.

Indeed, the weekend produced the latest in an extending line of first class performances, with Guendouzi tracking back to prevent Joshua King from bagging a stoppage-time equaliser in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

Emery hails Guendouzi after another strong performance

Speaking after the match, the Arsenal boss was quick to offer recognition to the midfield for another strong performance.

Battling hard in the middle of the park, Guendouzi ensured Arsenal saw out a crucial win despite a poor second-half performance that enabled Bournemouth chances to get back into the contest.

"In the second half I wanted more control with the ball but to connect with Matteo and [Dani] Ceballos we needed the centre-backs and [Granit] Xhaka to [show] the capacity to break the first line to connect with them," Emery said. "Maybe we used long balls more than I wanted rather than use their capacity and quality to control the match.

Matteo is improving a lot. After last year he is improving a lot tactically in defensive moments. We need him with the ball.

Guendouzi hails manager as influence in his development

The 20-year-old recently opened up about his relationship with manager Unai Emery, hailing him as an imperative and influential figure in his development so far this season.

"We communicate a lot in training, in games on what I can bring on the pitch or in my personal life," he said, via the Metro. "He's someone who's taught me a lot on and off the pitch."

"I know he trusts me a lot because I have started all the games in the Premier League since the start of the season. It's then up to me to stay myself, play well and repay that trust."

'He's really, really made me progress', Guendouzi states

"He's the one who gave me the opportunity at the highest level. I already played a lot last year. He gives me a lot of confidence and he's the one who makes me feel good on the pitch."

"There's also my teammates, who are big part of that, but he's really, really made me progress since I arrived at Arsenal."

Unai Emery continues to be a divisive figure amongst Arsenal fans despite the club currently occupying third place in the Premier League, but Guendouzi's comments give insight into the wider impact he maintains over some of Arsenal's key performers. The boss will hope his side can continue their current momentum when they visit Sheffield United on October 21st.