Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Magpies searching for consecutive home wins 

Both sides endured a rather slow start to the season, but it has been the visitors who have seemingly turned a corner of late and arguably head into Sunday's clash at St. James' Park as favourites.

The pressure has never really lifted from Steve Bruce as of yet, with Newcastle United struggling for consistency ever since he took the job but Sunday's game represents an opportunity for two consecutive home wins for the first time this season.

What has the potential to be a tense and nervous atmosphere is something that Wolves will be looking to capitalise on and apply even more pressure on Bruce.

Form

It took Nuno Espirito Santo's side until the end of September to claim their first Premier League which also lifted them from the relegation zone after a very stuttery start.

Since then though, the only way has been up for the west-Midlanders - winning away at Besiktas in the Europa League and even more impressively winning at Manchester City in what was a highly efficient display of counter-attacking football which informed the rest of the league they were well and truly back.

This was followed up last weekend with a point at home to Southampton, which perhaps ensured that last season's frustration of not being able to break teams down at home lingers a little longer.

But even during their early-season difficulties, Wolverhampton Wanderers have generally been a tough side to beat, drawing four of their first six when they weren't winning.

The only damper for the men in gold is they come into the game on the back of a dogged and tiring away victory in Europe against Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava, where they came from behind to win 2-1.

It's been a mixed bag for Newcastle, however.

Aside from two excellent victories away at Tottenham Hotspur and at home vs Manchester United, goals have been scarce and have left Bruce's side struggling for points.

They were perhaps unfortunate not to take anything out of their last encounter at Stamford Bridge where a young Chelsea side edged it by a single goal, but ultimately it could have been more.

The fact is it wasn't more than one because United's defenders dug in and were well-disciplined, but there will be a different defensive combination for the Wolves game after Fabian Schar was ruled out.

Hard to predict

As mentioned, Wolves have found difficulty in breaking sides down at home in games where they are expected to win, but they can be a different prospect entirely on the road.

Nuno's side had just 24% possession at Man City three weeks ago, conceding 18 shots and nine corners in the process.

But all they needed was a chance on the counter and they took full advantage of the space left in behind with former-Middlesborough winger Adama Traore converting on two occasions late on.

With a similar way of playing in the camp of their opposition, perhaps it will be a contest that sees two sides cancelling each other out - similar to this fixture last season where a stoppage-time Wolves goal claimed all three points.

Last time out

Not including a pre-season friendly in China, the two sides last met under the Molineux lights in February.

It was a textbook, Rafa Benitez, away performance that saw Newcastle go ahead in the second half through an Isaac Hayden shot which should have been stopped by Rui Patricio.

The hosts levelled in stoppage time, when Willy Bolly beat Martin Dubravka to a high ball to bundle home and break the hearts of United supporters, with claims of an infringement on the Slovakian goalkeeper falling on deaf ears.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle were rocked by the news of a double injury blow on Thursday morning.

Fabian Schar has been brilliant for his side in the middle of defence in 2019 but the Swiss international will play no part on Sunday after suffering a knee injury at Chelsea.

His team-mate Andy Carroll also came away from the capital with a knock - a slight groin injury forcing the United management team to opt on the side of caution and the striker won't be risked.

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willems, S.Longstaff, M.Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton.

Wolves: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Dendoncker, Neves, Traore, Moutinho, Jimenez, Vinagre, Jota.