Crawford's injury setback concerns Hill

Bolton Wanderers boss, Keith Hill has aired his concerns for star midfielder - Ali Crawford, who had to be stretchered off with a knee injury during the Whites 3-1 win over Manchester City u21s at the University of Bolton Stadium on Tuesday evening in the leasing.com EFL Trophy.

Crawford has been instrumental since signing for the club back in September, guiding the Whites to their first win of the 2019/20 Sky Bet League One campaign at Bristol Rovers.

The 28-year old helped Wanderers on their way to victory over Manchester City u21s courtesy of a fourth-minute strike. In a horror tackle in the 94th-minute, the Scot left the field to a standing ovation from all in attendance.

After the win, the Bolton boss spoke of his concerns for the midfielder.

“We’ve been struck by another lightning bolt,” Hill told the Bolton News after the final whistle. “And I am getting fed up of the footballing gods.

“Unfortunately again it looks like we have picked up a serious injury. It’s not a question of whether he should have played the game tonight, it’s just very bad luck. It was innocuous. I think he twisted his knee and potentially it could be such a serious injury.”

For the Whites, Tuesday's win over City has given Hill and his players some much needed confidence and momentum heading into the business end of the year.

But with Crawford sidelined for some time, the manager hasn't got many options in terms of available midfielders for selection.

Crawford’s injury leaves Bolton with just four fit midfielders in the squad, Luke Murphy, Sonny Graham, James Weir and Jason Lowe.