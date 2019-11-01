Solskjaer: Rashford benefitting from Martial return for United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Anthony Martial's return from injury has helped Marcus Rashford rediscover his goalscoring form.

Rashford scored twice in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Chelsea in midweek, and he now has four goals in his last three starts.

Struggling in Martial's absence

At the start of the season, Solskjaer favoured a 4-2-3-1 formation with Rashford playing on the left-wing and Martial up front.

The pair were in impressive form and had two goals each after United's first two games of the campaign.

However, the Frenchman picked up an injury against Crystal Palace, and he spent the next eight weeks on the sidelines.

Rashford played through the middle in Martial's absence, but he struggled to lead the line for United.

The 22-year-old has only scored two goals in eight appearances as a striker this season and United lacked a goal threat without Martial.

"Marcus has flourished"

Martial came back from injury against Liverpool before starting alongside Rashford at Norwich City.

The two forwards linked up brilliantly at Carrow Road and they combined for United's third goal in the 3-1 win.

Solskjaer thinks that Rashford has particularly benefitted from Martial's return to full fitness.

"Since Anthony has come back, Marcus has flourished," Solskjaer told the press.

"He's probably happier facing goal and being direct, driving at people, taking players on rather than being a target man with his back to goal. But he's only just turned 22 and he wants to master all the skills."

The United manager also admitted that he could try Martial and Rashford as a front two in the future.

"I'm sure we'll see more of him up-front as a (number) nine, in a two with Anthony, in a three like he did at Norwich or out wide as he did at Chelsea," added Solskjaer.

Rashford faces a late fitness test ahead of United's trip to Bournemouth after picking up a knock against Chelsea.