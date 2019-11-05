Man United make Sancho a "priority" but Liverpool show interest

Manchester United have named Jadon Sancho their top priority, reports have claimed.

The England international is one of the hottest prospects in world football following his stunning breakthrough season with Borussia Dortmund last season.

And he totalled a remarkable 12 goals and 17 assists in his breakthrough Bundesliga campaign last year.

United see Sancho as their ideal fit to rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Red Devils lack attacking options.

Sancho has already bagged three goals and six assists in eight league games this season.

Crucial period for the club

United and Liverpool are two teams most heavily linked with Sancho, who is rated at around £100m.

And according to German football journalist Raphael Honigstein, they are already planning another move for the winger. But they aren't alone.

“Everyone's interested in Sancho,” Honigstein said in a Q&A for The Athletic.

“Man Utd seem to have made him a priority but LFC will think carefully about him as well, I'm sure.”

We've seen in the past with the likes of Mats Hummels, Mario Gotze (both now back at the club), Shinji Kagawa and Robert Lewandowski, that the Bundesliga outfit struggle to keep hold of their most valuable players.

Dortmund ready to do business

And Honigstein believes Dortmund are slowly preparing to sell Sancho, knowing they can demand an astronomical fee and reinvest that money to improve other areas moving forward.

“I’m pretty certain Dortmund will cash in - if the price is right,” he added.

“No one's under any illusions.”

United are already one step ahead of Liverpool, having made initial contact over a potential deal last summer.

Dortmund chief Michael Zorc opened up on meetings between the Bundesliga side and the Red Devils regarding Sancho in episode three of Amazon Prime’s ‘All or Nothing’ series.

The clip, which was filmed back in March, shows Matthias Sammer, Sebastian Kehl and chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke in a meeting.